Ediston Property Investment seeks merger with another REIT

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC - real estate investment trust focused on UK commercial property - Hires Investec Bank PLC to lead a strategic review, saying its preference is to merge with "one or more" fellow REITs. Says however will consider all options to maximise value to shareholders, including selling the company or its property portfolio. Says the company's "modest" size at present deters some potential investors. "The board has concluded that it is unlikely to be able to raise new capital in the short or medium term," it says. "This is particularly disappointing given the opportunities which the board and manager anticipate may arise to acquire properties that could substantially enhance returns to shareholders over the medium term." The REIT, launched in 2014, is managed by Ediston Properties Ltd.

Current stock price: 63.17 pence, up 3.2% on Thursday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 19%

