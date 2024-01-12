Ediston Property Investment Co PLC - London-based real estate investment trust focused on UK commercial property - Shares removed from London's official list, effective immediately. On Thursday, shareholders voted for a special resolution, sending the company into members' voluntary liquidation.

Accordingly, Derek Hyslop and Richard Barker of Ernst & Young LLP have been appointed as joint liquidators of the company.

Current stock price: 68.80 pence

12-month change: up 8.2%

