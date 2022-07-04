Edisun Power Europe AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Edisun Power Europe AG: Focus on proactive 'buy-and-sell' portfolio management



04-Jul-2022 / 22:10 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zurich, July 4, 2022

Focus on proactive "buy-and-sell" portfolio management

Capital increase not being implemented at present

The Board of Directors of Edisun Power Europe Ltd. has decided not to implement the planned capital increase at present. This decision is linked to the recently adjusted strategy of proactive "buy-and-sell" portfolio management and the progress in its implementation. The Board of Directors believes that in the current environment – particularly also in view of the energy policy situation in Europe – an inflow of funds via project sales is considerably more attractive. The assessment of the situation by the Board of Directors concerning both the need for and scope of a capital increase in the second half of the year will be based on the progress of implementation of the new business model achieved by then.

For more information

Dr. René Cotting, +41 44 266 61 20, info@edisunpower.com

Edisun Power Group

A listed European solar energy producer, the Edisun Power Group finances and operates solar power installations in a number of European countries. Edisun Power began its involvement in this sector as far back as 1997. The company has been listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange since September 2008. Edisun Power has amassed extensive experience in the realization and acquisition of both national and international projects. Currently, the company owns a total of 38 solar energy installations in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal. The company is geared for significant growth with a secured portfolio of projects under development of c. 940 MW.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of the Company. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to a number of factors. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is not a prospectus within the meaning of Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations, nor is it a listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange AG or a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. A decision to invest in securities of Edisun Power Europe AG (the “Company”) should be based exclusively on the issue and listing prospectus to be published by the Company for such purpose.