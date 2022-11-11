Advanced search
12:04pEdisun Power Europe Ag : New solar plant of 23 MW starts solar power production
EQ
08/26Edisun Power Europe's H1 Profit Climbs Amid Improved Electricity Yields
MT
08/26Edisun Power Europe Ag : Record profit with positive outlook
EQ
Edisun Power Europe AG: New solar plant of 23 MW starts solar power production

11/11/2022 | 12:04pm EST
Edisun Power Europe AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Edisun Power Europe AG: New solar plant of 23 MW starts solar power production

11-Nov-2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zurich, November 11, 2022, 6 p.m.

 

New solar plant of 23 MW starts solar power production

The Edisun Power Group has connected another 23.4 MW plant in Portugal to the grid.
 

The connection of the plant "Betty" increases the total installed solar production capacity of Edisun Power to 107.1 MW. The additional annual electricity production is estimated at over 41’000 MWh. More than 46’000 solar modules were installed on an area comparable to 23 football fields. This corresponds to the average electricity consumption of over 9’000 four-person households in Switzerland, assuming a consumption of 4’500 KWh per household. The profitability of the new plant is comparable to the Mogadouro plant (49 MW). Even without feed-in tariffs, an EBITDA margin of over 80% is expected.

 

More information and video are available on the website of Edisun Power at:

https://www.edisunpower.com/en/home-en

 

Contact:

Dr. René Cotting, +41 44 266 61 20, info@edisunpower.com

 

Edisun Power Group

A listed European solar energy producer, the Edisun Power Group finances and operates solar power installations in a number of European countries. Edisun Power began its involvement in this sector as far back as 1997. The company has been listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange since September 2008. Edisun Power has amassed extensive experience in the realization and acquisition of both national and international projects. Currently, the company owns a total of 39 solar energy installations in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal. The company is geared for significant growth with a secured portfolio of projects under development of more than 900 MW.

 

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of the Company. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to a number of factors. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements. This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for shares.

 


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Edisun Power Europe AG
Universitätstrasse 51
8006 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 266 61 20
Fax: +41 44 266 61 22
E-mail: info@edisunpower.com
Internet: www.edisunpower.com
ISIN: CH0024736404
Valor: 2473640
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1485475

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1485475  11-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1485475&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
