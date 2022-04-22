Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Edisun Power Europe AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESUN   CH0024736404

EDISUN POWER EUROPE AG

(ESUN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/22 11:31:05 am EDT
121.50 CHF   +2.97%
01:20pEDISUN POWER EUROPE AG : Shareholders approve all proposals
EQ
03/25EDISUN POWER EUROPE AG : Record results, electricity production and pipeline significantly expanded
EQ
03/25Edisun Power Europe's FY21 Earnings Grow As New Portuguese Power Plant Starts Production
MT
Edisun Power Europe AG: Shareholders approve all proposals

04/22/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
Edisun Power Europe AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Edisun Power Europe AG: Shareholders approve all proposals

22-Apr-2022 / 19:15 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zurich, April 22, 2022

Shareholders approve all proposals

The Annual General Meeting of Edisun Power Europe Ltd. took place today. It was held without the physical presence of shareholders at the company's headquarters. All proposals of the Board of Directors were approved with a large majority.

The independent proxy represented 427 shareholders with a total of 822'116 votes, which is equivalent to 79.4% of the share capital.

Horst H. Mahmoudi (Chairman), Fulvio Micheletti, Reto Klotz, José Luis Chorro López and Marc Klingelfuss were reelected to the Board of Directors for another term of office of one year.

The shareholders approved a dividend from capital contribution reserves of CHF 1.10 per share, which will be paid out on April 28, 2022. The creation of authorized capital of up to CHF 15.0 million through the issue of a maximum of 500'000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 30.00 each, to be fully paid up, was likewise accepted.

The ordinary capital increase proposed by the Board of Directors for a maximum of 1'200'000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 30.00 each, to be fully paid up, was approved with a 93.8% majority. The exact timetable of the ordinary capital increase, the subscription/placing price, as well as the issue and listing prospectus relevant for the subscription offer will be published separately within the next weeks.

The Board of Directors and management would like to thank the shareholders for their consent and for the expression of trust they have shown.

The minutes and the presentation to shareholders can be viewed on the Group's website:
https://www.edisunpower.com/en/home-en/investors-en/annual-general-meeting

The next Annual General Meeting will be held on April 21, 2023 in Zurich.

For more information
Dr. René Cotting, +41 44 266 61 20, info@edisunpower.com

Edisun Power Group
A listed European solar energy producer, the Edisun Power Group finances and operates solar power installations in a number of European countries. Edisun Power began its involvement in this sector as far back as 1997. The company has been listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange since September 2008. Edisun Power has amassed extensive experience in the realization and acquisition of both national and international projects. Currently, the company owns a total of 38 solar energy installations in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal.


File: GV-Resultate-en
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Edisun Power Europe AG
Universitätstrasse 51
8006 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 266 61 20
Fax: +41 44 266 61 22
E-mail: info@edisunpower.com
Internet: www.edisunpower.com
ISIN: CH0024736404
Valor: 2473640
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1333555

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1333555  22-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
