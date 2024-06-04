Edisun Power Europe Ltd.
Content
Corporate Governance Report 2023
- Executive Summary
- Group Structure
- Shareholders
- Capital Structure
- Board of Directors
- Management Board
- Compensation and Remuneration Report
- Report of the Compensation Auditors
- Shareholders' Participation Rights
- Auditors
- Information Policy
- Financial Calendar
Financial Statements 2023
- Consolidated Financial Statements
- Balance Sheet
- Income Statement
- Cash Flow Statement
- Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
- Notes
57 Report of the Group Auditors
- Statutory Financial Statements
- Balance Sheet
- Income Statement
- Notes
- Appropriation of Available Earnings
- Report of the Statutory Auditors
All values are rounded individually.
Edisun Power has high standards when it comes to effective Corporate Governance. This ensures responsible and trans- parent company leadership and management and contributes to our long-term success. It is the key to meeting the demands of our various stakeholder groups, including shareholders, custom- ers, employees and the local communities in which we operate.
Corporate Governance describes how management is organized and how it operates. Ultimately, it contributes to our success by protecting the interests of our shareholders while at the same time creating value for all
stakeholders. The Board of Directors is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and transparency in the governance of the company. In this, it is guided by the Swiss Code of Best Practice and the most recent principles of Corporate Governance.
Good Corporate Governance seeks to balance entrepre- neurship, control and transparency, while promoting an efficient decision-making process within the company. The Board of Directors and the Management Board work constantly to improve the quality of Corporate Govern- ance.
1 Executive Summary
Changes in share capital
As of December 31
2023
2022
2021
Ordinary share capital (in CHF)
31 074 630
31 074 630
31 074 630
Total shares
1 035 821
1 035 821
1 035 821
Significant shareholders as of December 31
2023
2023
2022
Number of Shares
in %
in %
Smartenergy Invest AG
343 000
33.1 %
33.1 %
Community of heirs of Nef Hans
143 517
13.9 %
14.3 %
Eberhard Martin
99 500
9.6 %
9.4 %
Auditors
The auditors are appointed annually at the General Assembly of Shareholders. The term of office is one year. BDO AG, Zurich, was first elected at the General Assembly of Shareholders of May 12, 2017 and Christoph Tschu mi has been serving as lead auditor since then.
Shareholders' participation rights
• Each registered ordinary share bears one voting right at the General Assembly of Shareholders and entitlement to dividend payments.
• Extraordinary General Assemblies are convened by the Board of Directors if shareholders, representing at least 10 % of the share capital, request such meetings.
Compensation 2023 in CHF
Approved
Effective
compensation
compensation
Total compensation of
the Board of Directors
210 000
191 033
Total compensation of
the Management Board
n.a.
n.a.
Highest total compensation in CHF
2023
Board of Directors: Horst H. Mahmoudi
(Chairman of the Board and Executive Chairman)
46 324
2 Group Structure
Operational Group structure
The headquarter of the Edisun Power Group is in Zurich, Switzerland. Group subsidiaries operate in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal. Edisun Power Europe Ltd. is the parent company and has been listed on the domestic segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange since November 4, 2013, having previously been listed on the main segment since the IPO in 2008.
The following chart shows the Group's operational structure as of December 31, 2023:
General Assembly of
Shareholders
Board of Directors
Nomination and
CompensationAudit Committee
Committee
Management Board
CEO, CFO (mandated)
Listed companies
Apart from Edisun Power Europe Ltd. no other companies belonging to the consolidated Edisun Power Group have equity securities listed on a stock exchange.
Key data for the shares of Edisun Power Europe Ltd. as of December 31:
2023
2022
2021
Market capitalization (CHF million)
113.9
121.2
132.6
As a % of equity
118.2
160.2
165.5
Share price (CHF)
110.00
117.00
128.00
Registered office:
8006 Zurich, Switzerland
Listing:
SIX Swiss Exchange
Valor number:
2 473 640
ISIN:
CH0024736404
Ticker symbol:
ESUN
Nominal value:
CHF 30.00
Non-listed companies
The following organizational chart shows all the companies in the Edisun Power Group as of December 31, 2023:
Edisun Power Schweiz AG
100 % / CH-Zurich / TCHF 100
Edisun Power GmbH
100 % / DE-Sigmaringen / TEUR 750
Edisun Power Beteiligungs-UG
100 % / DE-Sigmaringen / TEUR 1
PV Hörselgau UG & Co. KG
100 % / DE-Sigmaringen / TEUR 16
PV Leipzig Alter Flughafen UG & Co. KG
100 % / DE-Sigmaringen / TEUR 400
Edisun Power Iberia SA
100 % / ES-Madrid / TEUR 61
Edisun Power Iberia Beta SA
100 % / ES-Madrid / TEUR 61
Edisun Power Iberia Gamma SA
100 % / ES-Madrid / TEUR 61
Edisun Power Iberia Delta SA
100 % / ES-Madrid / TEUR 61
Edisun Power Iberia Epsilon SA
100 % / ES-Madrid / TEUR 61
Salinas Energia Solar SL
100 % / ES-Madrid / TEUR 20
Cortadeta Fotovoltaica SL
100 % / ES-Madrid / TEUR 3
Sol de Tilla SL
100 % / ES-Madrid / TEUR 3
Digrun Grun SL
100 % / ES-Madrid / TEUR 1491
Tenpro Renovables SL
100 % / ES-Madrid / TEUR 3
Renovables del Condado SL
100 % / ES-Madrid / TEUR 750
Smartenergy Sol20120014 SL
100 % / ES-Madrid / TEUR 3
Smartenergy Sol20120016 SL
100 % / ES-Madrid / TEUR 3
ES2132 Smartenergy SLU
100 % ES-Madrid / TEUR 3
Envatios Fuencarral SLU
100 % ES-Madrid / TEUR 3
Envatios Promocion XIX SLU
100 % ES-Madrid / TEUR 3
Envatios Promocion XXIV SLU
100 % ES-Madrid / TEUR 3
Edisun Power France SAS
100 % / FR-Lyon / TEUR 2800
Sainte Maxime Solaire SAS
100 % / FR-Lyon / TEUR 50
Edisun Power Italia SRL
100 % / IT-Andriano / TEUR 10
CTG Baal SRL
100 % / IT-Andriano / TEUR 30
Smartenergy2001 SRL
100 % / IT-Milano / TEUR 10
Smartenergy2003 SRL
100 % / IT-Milano / TEUR 10
SmartenergyIT2104 SRL
100 % / IT-Milano / TEUR 10
SmartenergyIT2105 SRL
100 % / IT-Milano / TEUR 10
SmartenergyIT2106 SRL
100 % / IT-Milano / TEUR 10
SmartenergyIT2108 SRL
100 % / IT-Milano / TEUR 10
SmartenergyIT2109 SRL
100 % / IT-Milano / TEUR 10
SmartenergyIT2111 SRL
100 % / IT-Milano / TEUR 10
SmartenergyIT2113 SRL
100 % / IT-Milano / TEUR 10
Smartenergy 1705 LDA
100 % / PT-Lisbon / EUR 100
HCMI - SGPS SA
100 % / PT-Lisbon / TEUR 50
Central Fotovoltaica da Mina LDA
100 % / PT-Lisbon / TEUR 1
Smartenergy 1706 SA
100 % / PT-Lisbon / TEUR 50
Ignichoice Renewable Energy SA
100 % / PT-Lisbon / TEUR 1000
Smartenergy 1808 LDA
100 % / PT-Lisbon / EUR 100
DE CH
ES
FR
IT
PT
3 Shareholders
Registered shareholders
As of December 31, the holdings of registered shareholders were distributed as follows:
Number of shares held
2023
2022
1 - 100
668
661
101 - 1 000
437
452
1001 - 10 000
51
54
10 001 - 100 000
5
3
100 001 - 1 000 000
2
2
Total registered shareholders
1 163
1 172
Significant shareholders / Groups of shareholders
As of December 31, the significant shareholders and their holdings were as follows:
2023 shares
2023 % of total
2022 % of total
Smartenergy Invest AG
343 000
33.1 %
33.1 %
Community of heirs of Nef Hans
143 517
13.9 %
14.3 %
Eberhard Martin
99 500
9.6 %
9.4 %
Registered shareholders with holdings of less than 3 %
378 646
36.5 %
33.1 %
Not registered
71 158
6.9 %
6.0 %
Total shares
1 035 821
100.0 %
100.0 %
The above table shows the closing balances of the holdings of the significant shareholders as of December 31, 2023. All shareholder notifications from 2023 or the previous years can be accessed on the SIX Swiss Exchange website under the following link:
www.ser-ag.com/en/resources/notifications-market-participants/significant-shareholders.html
Shareholder structure
On December 31, the distribution of shareholders by type was as follows:
Type
2023
2022
Individual shareholders
50 %
50 %
Legal entities
36 %
39 %
Nominees, fiduciaries
7 %
5 %
Not registered
7 %
6 %
Total
100 %
100 %
On December 31, the distribution of shareholders by domicile was as follows:
Origin
2023
2022
Switzerland
90 %
88 %
Europe (other than Switzerland)
3 %
6 %
Others
-
-
Not registered
7 %
6 %
Total
100 %
100 %
Cross-shareholdings
Edisun Power Europe Ltd. has no cross-shareholdings with other companies.
4 Capital Structure
On December 31, 2023, the capital of Edisun Power Europe Ltd. was as follows:
Ordinary share capital (CHF)
31 074 630
Total shares
1 035 821
Authorized share capital
The General Assembly of Shareholders held April 22, 2022, approved the creation of authorized share capital of 500 000 registered shares with a par value of CHF
30.00 per share. The Board of Directors decides on the conditions of the capital increase. According to the Gen- eral Assembly of Shareholders of April 22, 2022, the sub- scription rights of shareholders might only be limited for the acquisitions of companies, parts of companies or
equity stakes, for the financing of investment projects, for a quick and flexible equity raising through a share placement, which would be difficult or result in considerably worse conditions if the subscription rights were preserved, or for employee benefit programs.
The authorization granted to the Board of Directors to increase the company's share capital with the authorized share capital created has not been used in 2023 and expires on April 21, 2024.
Changes in share capital
As of December 31, the capital of Edisun Power Europe Ltd. comprises the following:
Changes in share capital
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
Ordinary share capital (CHF)
31 074 630
31 074 630
31 074 630
31 074 630
31 074 630
Total shares
1 035 821
1 035 821
1 035 821
1 035 821
1 035 821
Authorized share capital (CHF)
15 000 000
15 000 000
15 000 000
15 000 000
4 246 290
Authorized shares
500 000
500 000
500 000
500 000
141 543
