Edisun Power has high standards when it comes to effective Corporate­ Governance. This ensures responsible and trans­- parent company leadership and management and contributes to our long-term success. It is the key to meeting the demands of our various stakeholder­ groups, including shareholders, custom- ers, employees and the local communities in which we operate.

Corporate Governance describes how management is organized and how it operates. Ultimately, it contributes to our success by protecting the interests of our shareholders while at the same time creating value for all