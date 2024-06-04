Edisun Power Europe Ltd.

Corporate Governance Report 2023 Financial Statements 2023

Content

Corporate Governance Report 2023

  1. Executive Summary
  1. Group Structure
  1. Shareholders
  1. Capital Structure
  1. Board of Directors
  1. Management Board
  2. Compensation and Remuneration Report
  1. Report of the Compensation Auditors
  1. Shareholders' Participation Rights
  2. Auditors
  3. Information Policy
  1. Financial Calendar

Financial Statements 2023

  1. Consolidated Financial Statements
  2. Balance Sheet
  3. Income Statement
  4. Cash Flow Statement
  5. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  6. Notes

57 Report of the Group Auditors

  1. Statutory Financial Statements
  2. Balance Sheet
  3. Income Statement
  4. Notes
  1. Appropriation of Available Earnings
  2. Report of the Statutory Auditors

All values are rounded individually.

4 Corporate Governance Report 2023

Corporate Governance Report 2023

Edisun Power has high standards when it comes to effective Corporate­ Governance. This ensures responsible and trans­- parent company leadership and management and contributes to our long-term success. It is the key to meeting the demands of our various stakeholder­ groups, including shareholders, custom- ers, employees and the local communities in which we operate.

Corporate Governance describes how management is organized and how it operates. Ultimately, it contributes to our success by protecting the interests of our shareholders while at the same time creating value for all

stakeholders. The Board of Directors is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and transparency in the governance of the company. In this, it is guided by the Swiss Code of Best Practice and the most recent principles of Corporate Governance.

Good Corporate Governance seeks to balance entrepre- neurship, control and transparency, while promoting an efficient decision-making process within the company. The Board of Directors and the Management Board work constantly to improve the quality of Corporate Govern- ance.

1 Executive Summary

Changes in share capital

As of December 31

2023

2022

2021

Ordinary share capital (in CHF)

31 074 630

31 074 630

31 074 630

Total shares

1 035 821

1 035 821

1 035 821

Significant shareholders as of December 31

2023

2023

2022

Number of Shares

in %

in %

Smartenergy Invest AG

343 000

33.1 %

33.1 %

Community of heirs of Nef Hans

143 517

13.9 %

14.3 %

Eberhard Martin

99 500

9.6 %

9.4 %

Auditors

The auditors are appointed annually at the General Assembly of Shareholders. The term of office is one year. BDO AG, Zurich, was first elected at the General Assembly of Shareholders of May 12, 2017 and Christoph Tschu­ mi has been serving as lead auditor since then.

Shareholders' participation rights

•  Each registered ordinary share bears one voting right at the General Assembly of Shareholders and entitlement to dividend payments.

•  Extraordinary General Assemblies are convened by the Board of Directors if shareholders, representing at least 10 % of the share capital, request such meetings.

Compensation 2023 in CHF

Approved

Effective

compensation

compensation

Total compensation of

the Board of Directors

210 000

191 033

Total compensation of

the Management Board

n.a.

n.a.

Highest total compensation in CHF

2023

Board of Directors: Horst H. Mahmoudi

(Chairman of the Board and Executive Chairman)

46 324

2 Group Structure

Operational Group structure

The headquarter of the Edisun Power Group is in Zurich, Switzerland. Group subsidiaries operate in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal. Edisun Power Europe Ltd. is the parent company and has been listed on the domestic segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange since November 4, 2013, having previously been listed on the main segment since the IPO in 2008.

The following chart shows the Group's operational structure as of December 31, 2023:

General Assembly of

Shareholders

Board of Directors

Nomination and

CompensationAudit Committee

Committee

Management Board

CEO, CFO (mandated)

Listed companies

Apart from Edisun Power Europe Ltd. no other companies belonging to the consolidated Edisun Power Group have equity securities listed on a stock exchange.

Key data for the shares of Edisun Power Europe Ltd. as of December 31:

2023

2022

2021

Market capitalization (CHF million)

113.9

121.2

132.6

As a % of equity

118.2

160.2

165.5

Share price (CHF)

110.00

117.00

128.00

Registered office:

8006 Zurich, Switzerland

Listing:

SIX Swiss Exchange

Valor number:

2 473 640

ISIN:

CH0024736404

Ticker symbol:

ESUN

Nominal value:

CHF 30.00

Non-listed companies

The following organizational chart shows all the companies in the Edisun Power Group as of December 31, 2023:

Edisun Power Schweiz AG

100 % / CH-Zurich / TCHF 100

Edisun Power GmbH

100 % / DE-Sigmaringen / TEUR 750

Edisun Power Beteiligungs-UG

100 % / DE-Sigmaringen / TEUR 1

PV Hörselgau UG & Co. KG

100 % / DE-Sigmaringen / TEUR 16

PV Leipzig Alter Flughafen UG & Co. KG

100 % / DE-Sigmaringen / TEUR 400

Edisun Power Iberia SA

100 % / ES-Madrid / TEUR 61

Edisun Power Iberia Beta SA

100 % / ES-Madrid / TEUR 61

Edisun Power Iberia Gamma SA

100 % / ES-Madrid / TEUR 61

Edisun Power Iberia Delta SA

100 % / ES-Madrid / TEUR 61

Edisun Power Iberia Epsilon SA

100 % / ES-Madrid / TEUR 61

Salinas Energia Solar SL

100 % / ES-Madrid / TEUR 20

Cortadeta Fotovoltaica SL

100 % / ES-Madrid / TEUR 3

Sol de Tilla SL

100 % / ES-Madrid / TEUR 3

Digrun Grun SL

100 % / ES-Madrid / TEUR 1491

Tenpro Renovables SL

100 % / ES-Madrid / TEUR 3

Renovables del Condado SL

100 % / ES-Madrid / TEUR 750

Smartenergy Sol20120014 SL

100 % / ES-Madrid / TEUR 3

Smartenergy Sol20120016 SL

100 % / ES-Madrid / TEUR 3

ES2132 Smartenergy SLU

100 % ES-Madrid / TEUR 3

Envatios Fuencarral SLU

100 % ES-Madrid / TEUR 3

Envatios Promocion XIX SLU

100 % ES-Madrid / TEUR 3

Envatios Promocion XXIV SLU

100 % ES-Madrid / TEUR 3

Edisun Power France SAS

100 % / FR-Lyon / TEUR 2800

Sainte Maxime Solaire SAS

100 % / FR-Lyon / TEUR 50

Edisun Power Italia SRL

100 % / IT-Andriano / TEUR 10

CTG Baal SRL

100 % / IT-Andriano / TEUR 30

Smartenergy2001 SRL

100 % / IT-Milano / TEUR 10

Smartenergy2003 SRL

100 % / IT-Milano / TEUR 10

SmartenergyIT2104 SRL

100 % / IT-Milano / TEUR 10

SmartenergyIT2105 SRL

100 % / IT-Milano / TEUR 10

SmartenergyIT2106 SRL

100 % / IT-Milano / TEUR 10

SmartenergyIT2108 SRL

100 % / IT-Milano / TEUR 10

SmartenergyIT2109 SRL

100 % / IT-Milano / TEUR 10

SmartenergyIT2111 SRL

100 % / IT-Milano / TEUR 10

SmartenergyIT2113 SRL

100 % / IT-Milano / TEUR 10

Smartenergy 1705 LDA

100 % / PT-Lisbon / EUR 100

HCMI - SGPS SA

100 % / PT-Lisbon / TEUR 50

Central Fotovoltaica da Mina LDA

100 % / PT-Lisbon / TEUR 1

Smartenergy 1706 SA

100 % / PT-Lisbon / TEUR 50

Ignichoice Renewable Energy SA

100 % / PT-Lisbon / TEUR 1000

Smartenergy 1808 LDA

100 % / PT-Lisbon / EUR 100

DE CH

ES

FR

IT

PT

3 Shareholders

Registered shareholders

As of December 31, the holdings of registered shareholders were distributed as follows:

Number of shares held

2023

2022

1 - 100

668

661

101 - 1 000

437

452

1001 - 10 000

51

54

10 001 - 100 000

5

3

100 001 - 1 000 000

2

2

Total registered shareholders

1 163

1 172

Significant shareholders / Groups of shareholders

As of December 31, the significant shareholders and their holdings were as follows:

2023 shares

2023 % of total

2022 % of total

Smartenergy Invest AG

343 000

33.1 %

33.1 %

Community of heirs of Nef Hans

143 517

13.9 %

14.3 %

Eberhard Martin

99 500

9.6 %

9.4 %

Registered shareholders with holdings of less than 3 %

378 646

36.5 %

33.1 %

Not registered

71 158

6.9 %

6.0 %

Total shares

1 035 821

100.0 %

100.0 %

The above table shows the closing balances of the holdings of the significant shareholders as of December 31, 2023. All shareholder notifications from 2023 or the previous years can be accessed on the SIX Swiss Exchange website under the following link:

www.ser-ag.com/en/resources/notifications-market-participants/significant-shareholders.html

Shareholder structure

On December 31, the distribution of shareholders by type was as follows:

Type

2023

2022

Individual shareholders

50 %

50 %

Legal entities

36 %

39 %

Nominees, fiduciaries

7 %

5 %

Not registered

7 %

6 %

Total

100 %

100 %

On December 31, the distribution of shareholders by domicile was as follows:

Origin

2023

2022

Switzerland

90 %

88 %

Europe (other than Switzerland)

3 %

6 %

Others

-

-

Not registered

7 %

6 %

Total

100 %

100 %

Cross-shareholdings

Edisun Power Europe Ltd. has no cross-shareholdings with other companies.

4 Capital Structure

On December 31, 2023, the capital of Edisun Power Europe Ltd. was as follows:

Ordinary share capital (CHF)

31 074 630

Total shares

1 035 821

Authorized share capital

The General Assembly of Shareholders held April 22, 2022, approved the creation of authorized share capital of 500 000 registered shares with a par value of CHF

30.00 per share. The Board of Directors decides on the conditions of the capital increase. According to the Gen- eral Assembly of Shareholders of April 22, 2022, the sub- scription rights of shareholders might only be limited for the acquisitions of companies, parts of companies or

equity stakes, for the financing of investment projects, for a quick and flexible equity raising through a share placement, which would be difficult or result in considerably worse conditions if the subscription rights were preserved, or for employee benefit programs.

The authorization granted to the Board of Directors to increase the company's share capital with the authorized share capital created has not been used in 2023 and expires on April 21, 2024.

Changes in share capital

As of December 31, the capital of Edisun Power Europe Ltd. comprises the following:

Changes in share capital

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

Ordinary share capital (CHF)

31 074 630

31 074 630

31 074 630

31 074 630

31 074 630

Total shares

1 035 821

1 035 821

1 035 821

1 035 821

1 035 821

Authorized share capital (CHF)

15 000 000

15 000 000

15 000 000

15 000 000

4 246 290

Authorized shares

500 000

500 000

500 000

500 000

141 543

