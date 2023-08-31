Edisun Power Europe Ltd.

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 2023

23

Content

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

  1. Balance Sheet
  2. Income Statement
  3. Cash-flowStatement
  4. Statement of Changes in Equity
  5. Notes

All values are rounded individually.

4 Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

30.06.2023

31.12.2022

Notes

TCHF

TCHF

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

20 056

27 597

Trade receivables

3 521

964

Other receivables and current assets

3 907

5 600

Inventories

32 081

31 688

Financial assets

5

489

Total current assets

59 570

66 338

Land, plant and equipment

5.1

317 092

319 018

Intangible assets

87

106

Financial and other long term assets

8 399

8 794

Total non-current assets

325 579

327 918

Total assets

385 148

394 256

Liabilities and equity

Borrowings

5.2

3 481

7 446

Trade payables

3 100

1 651

Other payables

14 179

17 300

Accrued cost

3 465

2 647

Income tax liabilities

28

-

Total current liabilities

24 253

29 045

Borrowings

5.2

280 584

280 504

Provisions

1 798

1 612

Other long-term liabilities

5 290

6 638

Total non-current liabilities

287 672

288 754

Total liabilities

311 924

317 799

Share capital

31 075

31 075

Share premium

42 841

44 498

Retained earnings and currency translation differences

- 692

885

Total equity

73 224

76 458

Total liabilities and equity

385 148

394 256

The notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

5

Consolidated Interim Income Statement

01.01.2023 -

01.01.2022 -

30.06.2023

30.06.2022

Notes

TCHF

TCHF

Revenue from sale of electricity

8 880

9 182

Other operating income

345

48

Total revenues

7.1

9 226

9 230

Personnel expenses

- 65

- 347

Rental and maintenance expenses

- 964

- 839

Administration expenses

- 640

- 644

Advertising expenses

- 4

- 2

Other operating expenses

- 843

- 475

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and

amortization (EBITDA)

6 709

6 922

Depreciation and amortization

7.2

- 3 235

- 3 478

Impairments

-16

-

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)

3 458

3 478

Financial income

7.3

2 620

5 543

Financial expenses

7.4

- 3 094

- 1 904

Net profit before income tax

2 984

7 117

Income tax

- 771

- 928

Net profit

2 213

6 189

attributable to shareholders of Edisun Power Europe Ltd.

2 213

6 189

Earnings per share attributable to shareholders of

Edisun Power Europe Ltd. (expressed in CHF per share):

basic and diluted

2.14

5.98

The notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Edisun Power Europe AG published this content on 29 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2023 07:53:05 UTC.