Edisun Power Europe Ltd.
Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 2023
23
Content
Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
- Balance Sheet
- Income Statement
- Cash-flowStatement
- Statement of Changes in Equity
- Notes
All values are rounded individually.
4 Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
30.06.2023
31.12.2022
Notes
TCHF
TCHF
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
20 056
27 597
Trade receivables
3 521
964
Other receivables and current assets
3 907
5 600
Inventories
32 081
31 688
Financial assets
5
489
Total current assets
59 570
66 338
Land, plant and equipment
5.1
317 092
319 018
Intangible assets
87
106
Financial and other long term assets
8 399
8 794
Total non-current assets
325 579
327 918
Total assets
385 148
394 256
Liabilities and equity
Borrowings
5.2
3 481
7 446
Trade payables
3 100
1 651
Other payables
14 179
17 300
Accrued cost
3 465
2 647
Income tax liabilities
28
-
Total current liabilities
24 253
29 045
Borrowings
5.2
280 584
280 504
Provisions
1 798
1 612
Other long-term liabilities
5 290
6 638
Total non-current liabilities
287 672
288 754
Total liabilities
311 924
317 799
Share capital
31 075
31 075
Share premium
42 841
44 498
Retained earnings and currency translation differences
- 692
885
Total equity
73 224
76 458
Total liabilities and equity
385 148
394 256
The notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
5
Consolidated Interim Income Statement
01.01.2023 -
01.01.2022 -
30.06.2023
30.06.2022
Notes
TCHF
TCHF
Revenue from sale of electricity
8 880
9 182
Other operating income
345
48
Total revenues
7.1
9 226
9 230
Personnel expenses
- 65
- 347
Rental and maintenance expenses
- 964
- 839
Administration expenses
- 640
- 644
Advertising expenses
- 4
- 2
Other operating expenses
- 843
- 475
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA)
6 709
6 922
Depreciation and amortization
7.2
- 3 235
- 3 478
Impairments
-16
-
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
3 458
3 478
Financial income
7.3
2 620
5 543
Financial expenses
7.4
- 3 094
- 1 904
Net profit before income tax
2 984
7 117
Income tax
- 771
- 928
Net profit
2 213
6 189
attributable to shareholders of Edisun Power Europe Ltd.
2 213
6 189
Earnings per share attributable to shareholders of
Edisun Power Europe Ltd. (expressed in CHF per share):
basic and diluted
2.14
5.98
The notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
