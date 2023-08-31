Edisun Power Europe AG is a Switzerland-based holding company engaged in the production and marketing of solar power energy. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, develops, finances and operates photovoltaic systems (PV) in Europe and market solar energy to the local electricity companies. The Company's Group is present in Switzerland, Germany, Spain and France. The Company owns a number of solar installations. Edisun Power Europe AG operates a number of wholly-owned subsidiaries in Switzerland, Germany, Spain and France, including Edisun Power Switzerland Ltd, Edisun Power PLC, Edisun Power Iberia SA, Edisun Power France SAS and PV Leipzig Alter Flughafen UG & Co. KG.

Sector Electric Utilities