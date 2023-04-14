Editas Medicine : Corporate Effectiveness Report April 2023
LIVING WITH SICKLE CELL DISEASE
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
All information in this presentation is provided as of April 14, 2023, unless otherwise specified.
It is amazing to believe that the CRISPR technology that inspired the creation of Editas Medicine was discovered 10 years ago. As we come upon our 10th anniversary at Editas, we are not just convinced about the potential of gene editing to make a positive difference in the world, we are seeing evidence of that potential in the clinic.
I came to Editas last year to lead the Company as we use this extraordinary technology to create potentially life-changing medicines developed to treat diseases previously thought untreatable. While we have accomplished many important achievements during the past year, we have also confronted a number of challenges, from the aftershocks of COVID-19 to political and economic instability to increased attacks on marginalized groups, which have impacted our patients, our families and friends, and our broader communities. During this challenging time, I am proud of the resilience of our employees and their dedication to our mission to develop novel gene editing medicines for people living with serious diseases.
I believe the lessons learned from these challenges and
our society's ongoing struggle to overcome them will continue to impact the increasing expectations of
corporate responsibility. At Editas, we are committed to do our part to address them as effective corporate stewards.
As a physician by training, I am very proud of the connections our employees build with people who suffer from the diseases Editas seeks to treat. Sickle cell disease is a devastating disease, and even more devastating are the heartbreaking stories patients have shared with us about how they live their daily lives in fear of their disease while also being marginalized and mistreated because of their disease and their ethnicity, thus diminishing their access to equitable healthcare and other health disparities. We recognize that people of color experience many diseases at higher rates than the general population, while having less access to healthcare and suffering poorer health outcomes. As Editas continues to evolve and expand, our bandwidth to address these health disparities and our relationships with these patients grows as well.
Every day at Editas, our goal remains to develop treatments to give people living with serious diseases a better quality of life and possibly even a functional cure for their disease. Our diverse leadership team and board remain committed to delivering new, innovative medicines to patients while facilitating a safe, inclusive, and collaborative culture that is committed to our communities and respectful of our environment. Our governance structure and diverse workforce champion sustainability and long-term thinking. Our responsibilities and values are embedded in our everyday principles as we strive to reach our highest potential for all our stakeholders. We look forward to updating you on
our continued progress in achieving this objective.
…our goal remains to
develop treatments to give people living with serious diseases a better quality of life and possibly even a functional cure for their
