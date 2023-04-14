Advanced search
Editas Medicine : Corporate Effectiveness Report April 2023
PU
04/13Editas Medicine Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of New Chair and New Director
GL
04/06RBC Capital Adjusts Editas Medicine Price Target to $7 From $10, Maintains Sector Perform - Speculative Risk Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Editas Medicine : Corporate Effectiveness Report April 2023

04/14/2023 | 09:56am EDT
Dima, Tristan, & Stephanie

LIVING WITH SICKLE CELL DISEASE

Corporate

Effectiveness

Addressing ESG & Long-term

Sustainability

April 2023

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''intend,'' ''may,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''target,'' ''should,'' ''would,'' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, including the RUBY and EDITHAL trials, and clinical development of the Company's product candidates; availability and timing of results from pre-clinical studies and clinical trials; whether interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products and availability of funding sufficient for the Company's foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption "Risk Factors" included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation represent Company's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Except as required by law, the Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

All information in this presentation is provided as of April 14, 2023, unless otherwise specified.

© 2023 Editas Medicine 2

A MESSAGE FROM

Gilmore O'Neill

PRESIDENT & CEO

It is amazing to believe that the CRISPR technology that inspired the creation of Editas Medicine was discovered 10 years ago. As we come upon our 10th anniversary at Editas, we are not just convinced about the potential of gene editing to make a positive difference in the world, we are seeing evidence of that potential in the clinic.

I came to Editas last year to lead the Company as we use this extraordinary technology to create potentially life-changing medicines developed to treat diseases previously thought untreatable. While we have accomplished many important achievements during the past year, we have also confronted a number of challenges, from the aftershocks of COVID-19 to political and economic instability to increased attacks on marginalized groups, which have impacted our patients, our families and friends, and our broader communities. During this challenging time, I am proud of the resilience of our employees and their dedication to our mission to develop novel gene editing medicines for people living with serious diseases.

I believe the lessons learned from these challenges and

our society's ongoing struggle to overcome them will continue to impact the increasing expectations of

corporate responsibility. At Editas, we are committed to do our part to address them as effective corporate stewards.

As a physician by training, I am very proud of the connections our employees build with people who suffer from the diseases Editas seeks to treat. Sickle cell disease is a devastating disease, and even more devastating are the heartbreaking stories patients have shared with us about how they live their daily lives in fear of their disease while also being marginalized and mistreated because of their disease and their ethnicity, thus diminishing their access to equitable healthcare and other health disparities. We recognize that people of color experience many diseases at higher rates than the general population, while having less access to healthcare and suffering poorer health outcomes. As Editas continues to evolve and expand, our bandwidth to address these health disparities and our relationships with these patients grows as well.

Every day at Editas, our goal remains to develop treatments to give people living with serious diseases a better quality of life and possibly even a functional cure for their disease. Our diverse leadership team and board remain committed to delivering new, innovative medicines to patients while facilitating a safe, inclusive, and collaborative culture that is committed to our communities and respectful of our environment. Our governance structure and diverse workforce champion sustainability and long-term thinking. Our responsibilities and values are embedded in our everyday principles as we strive to reach our highest potential for all our stakeholders. We look forward to updating you on

our continued progress in achieving this objective.

…our goal remains to

develop treatments to give people living with serious diseases a better quality of life and possibly even a functional cure for their

disease."

© 2023 Editas Medicine 3

Company Highlights

Differentiated gene editing and delivery technology

Clinical proof-of-concepts in in vivo and ex vivo editing platforms in 2022

Continuing development for EDIT-301 for

SCD and TDT

Strengthening discovery platform for in vivo editing

Developing next generation medicines for

hemoglobinopathies including

conditioning and in vivo HSC editing

Majority of targetable indications are addressable with existing gene editing technology and delivery capabilities

© 2023 Editas Medicine 4

Leading in an Interconnected Genome Editing World

OBJECTIVES

  1. Shaping the broader field of genome editing
  2. Ensuring patient access to our CRISPR medicines
  3. Driving corporate stewardship as a genomic medicine leader

KEY STAKEHOLDERS

  • Patients & caregivers
  • Patient groups
  • Investors & analysts
  • Regulators
  • Policy leaders
  • NGO's
  • Payors
  • Scientists & KOLs
  • Bioethicist influencers

© 2023 Editas Medicine 5

Disclaimer

Editas Medicine Inc. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
