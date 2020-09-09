Log in
Editas Medicine : September 2020 Corporate Presentation

09/09/2020 | 06:50am EDT

Corporate

Presentation

September 9, 2020

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''intend,'' ''may,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''target,'' ''should,'' ''would,'' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to timing of dosing in and updates related to the Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE clinical trial for EDIT-101, filing an IND for EDIT-301 by the end of 2020, and filing an IND for EDIT-201 in the second half of 2021. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward- looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of the Company's product candidates; availability and timing of results from pre-clinical studies and clinical trials; whether interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products and availability of funding sufficient for the Company's foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company's expectations regarding the effects of COVID-19 may be incorrect, that data from the Company's development programs may not support registration or further development of its potential medicines due to safety, efficacy or other reasons, and other risks listed under "Risk Factors" included in the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation represent Company's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Except as required by law, the Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

© 2020 Editas Medicine 2

Investment Highlights

Developing differentiated and transformational medicines for high unmet need

First patient dosing of an in vivo CRISPR medicine with potential to cure genetic blindness

Pioneering additional in vivo CRISPR medicines for neurological diseases

Developing potential best-in-classex vivo CRISPR cell medicine for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia

Developing potential best-in-classex vivo CRISPR NK cell medicines for solid tumors

CRISPR: clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat

© 2020 Editas Medicine

3

NK: natural killer

Building a Genomic Medicine Leader

CRISPR gene editing

to develop differentiated, transformational medicines for high unmet need

In Vivo CRISPR Medicines

Ex Vivo CRISPR Cell Medicines

Leverage smaller Staph. aureus Cas9

Leverage Cas12a with

for enhanced efficacy and lower cost in

enhanced efficiency and specificity for

ocular, neurological, and other therapeutic areas

hemoglobinopathies and solid tumors

Only company with a portfolio

of proprietary CRISPR Cas9 and Cas12a enzymes to address widest range of diseases

Cas9: CRISPR-associated protein 9

© 2020 Editas Medicine 4

Cas12a: CRISPR-associated protein 12a

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Editas Medicine Inc. published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 10:49:03 UTC
