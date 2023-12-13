By Dean Seal

Editas Medicine has agreed to license Vertex Pharmaceuticals its Cas9 gene editing technology for ex vivo gene editing medicines targeted at sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.

The clinical-stage genome editing company said Wednesday that under the terms of the agreement, Vertex will obtain a non-exclusive license for the technology in medicines targeting the BCL11A gene in the fields of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia, which includes the cell-based gene therapy Casgevy.

The deal extends Editas' cash runway into 2026, the company said, though it didn't disclose the financial terms of the agreement.

