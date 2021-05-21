Editas Medicine : Corporate Governance Presentation

A Message From Our CEO

Editas was founded in 2013 with the mission to discover and develop a novel class of genome editing therapeutics. Specifically, our focus is to create therapeutics that enable precise and corrective molecular modification to treat the underlying cause of a broad range of diseases at the genetic level. There are well over 6,000 known genetic disorders, with new genetic disorders regularly being identified in medical literature. Our long-term vision at Editas is to bring medicines to patients with limited therapeutic options to help them overcome the disorders that are inhibiting their lives.

We've made tremendous progress towards achieving this vision and overcoming the numerous technical challenges of transforming gene editing technology into clinically practical and important therapeutics. We, along with everyone else, had to contend with the COVID-19 global pandemic. It was incredibly humbling seeing many of our peer companies work in unison to find viable solutions.

Biotechnology companies were suddenly essential to our social health. If there is any silver lining to the pandemic, I hope this encourages more students of under-represented minorities to pursue careers in the life sciences. I have personally been involved in expanding career opportunities, mentoring, and financial support for minorities pursuing education and careers in life sciences through my work on the board of the Biomedical Sciences Career Program for over 20 years.

Addressing the widening biotechnology skills gap to ensuring equitable access to things like education, laboratories, safety equipment, and online literature is absolutely critical. Actively seeking and providing opportunities to diverse candidates is necessary and something we embrace. Attraction, retention and development of talent is our most important responsibility in our quest to develop breakthrough therapies for important diseases.

How we balance the interests of shareholders, employees, patients, and our communities is constantly evaluated by management and directors. We are constantly refining and updating our practices to better align with all stakeholders, including making recent meaningful changes to our workforce diversity disclosures, committing to board diversity, and shifting to a performance-based CEO compensation program. Many of the amendments to our governance practices are direct responses to the feedback we received from you, our shareholders.

At Editas, our responsibilities and values are embedded in our everyday principles as we strive to reach our highest potential for all our stakeholders. Our leadership team and board remain committed to delivering new, innovative medicines to patients while facilitating a safe, inclusive, and collaborative culture. I look forward to updating you on our continued progress.