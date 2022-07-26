Log in
EDITAS MEDICINE, INC.

Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
16.35 USD   +2.51%
Editas Medicine to Host Conference Call Discussing Second Quarter 2022 Results and Corporate Updates

07/26/2022 | 06:27am EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide financial results and corporate updates for the second quarter of 2022.

To access the conference call:

  • U.S. callers should dial 1-877-407-0989, and international callers should dial +1-201-389-0921 approximately five minutes before the call begins.
  • Participants should ask to be connected to the Editas Medicine Earnings Conference Call.

The conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the “Investors” section of the Editas Medicine website at https://www.editasmedicine.com/. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

About Editas Medicine
As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Harvard and Broad Institute’s Cas9 patent estates and Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

Media Contact:
Cristi Barnett
(617) 401-0113
cristi.barnett@editasmed.com

Investor Contact:
Ron Moldaver
(617) 401-9052
ir@editasmed.com


