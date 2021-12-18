Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Edition Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    5HG   SG1S42927578

EDITION LTD.

(5HG)
Adele and Ed Sheeran lead nominees for BRIT Awards

12/18/2021
FILE PHOTO: Ed Sheeran performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London,

(Reuters) - Adele and Ed Sheeran were announced on Saturday as two of the top nominees for the 2022 BRIT Awards, with four nominations each.

    Rappers Dave and Little Simz also received four nominations for the awards, in a list that saw Britain's annual pop music honours dispensing of male and female categories.

    Organisers said last month they were introducing gender-neutral awards for local and international artists, with performers now in the running for artist of the year or international artist of the year.

    British songstress Adele, who has topped charts around the world with her comeback album "30," secured four nods, including nominations for best album, best artist and best song for "Easy On Me".

    She faces competition in the best album and artist categories from singer-songwriter Sam Fender.

    In the international artist category, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are each nominated for two awards and all are up against Taylor Swift.

    Next year's BRITs, the 42nd edition of the awards show, also sees the introduction of four genre awards: alternative/rock act, hip-hop/grime/rap act, dance act and pop/R'n'B act.

    Organisers have already announced newcomer Holly Humberstone as the winner of the Rising Star award.

    The BRITs will take place on Feb. 8 in London.

(Reporting by Edward Baran; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,72 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
Net income 2020 -3,31 M -2,42 M -2,42 M
Net cash 2020 11,3 M 8,27 M 8,27 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,56x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,1 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -5,56x
EV / Sales 2020 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 5,83%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Boon Chuan Ong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
See Kiat Toh Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Siew Fu Hor Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Hoe Ong Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Heyang Lin Moi Co-Secretary
