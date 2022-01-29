Trucks roll into Ottawa for protest against Canada's vaccine mandates

OTTAWA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Trucks rolled into Canada's
capital Ottawa on Saturday to stage what police say will be a
massive protest against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's COVID-19
vaccine mandates in front of parliament on a frigid winter day.
The so-called "Freedom Convoy" - coming from east and west -
started out as a rally against a vaccine requirement for
cross-border truckers https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/canada-resists-pressure-drop-vaccine-mandate-cross-border-truckers-2022-01-09,
but has turned into a demonstration against government
overreach during the pandemic with a strong anti-vaccination
streak.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told the Canadian
Broadcasting Corp. (CBC) on Friday that some of the protesters
have expressed "flagrant extremism," including calling for the
violent overthrow of the government.
Trudeau told the Canadian Press on Friday he was worried
about the protest turning violent. Earlier this week he said the
convoy represented a "small fringe minority" who do not
represent the views of Canadians.
On Saturday the CBC said Trudeau and his family have left
the home where they live in downtown Ottawa due to security
concerns and he is working from another location. His office
would not confirm the report.
About 90% of Canada's cross-border truckers and 77% of the
population have had two COVID vaccination shots.
The main convoys are scheduled arrive around noon, but
already on Friday vehicles blocked the roads in front of
parliament and on Saturday morning there were dozens of trucks
gathered. A total of some 2,700 trucks are expected, a federal
government source said.
The demonstration will be "massive in scale," Ottawa police
chief Peter Sloly said on Friday. Protest organizers have said
the rally will be peaceful, and they have vowed to remain in
Ottawa until they succeed in overturning the mandates.
Canada's Meteorological Service has issued an extreme cold
warning for Saturday morning, saying the wind chill could be
near minus 35 Celsius (minus 31 Fahrenheit).
Trudeau announced a vaccine mandate for federal workers in
October on the eve of the election, and then last month both
Canada and the United States imposed one for cross-border
truckers.
Conservative leader Erin O'Toole opposes vaccine mandates
and expressed support for the protest https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-canada-trucking/beleaguered-trudeau-rival-embraces-trucker-protest-despite-concerns-of-violence-idINL8N2U76M7?edition-redirect=in
after holding talks with some of the truckers on Friday.
"I support their right to be heard, and I call on Justin
Trudeau to meet with these hard-working Canadians to hear their
concerns," O'Toole said after the meeting. "Please protest
safely this weekend."
The Canadian Trucking Alliance, which represents some 4,500
carriers, owner-operators and industry suppliers, opposes the
demonstration and has said this is "not how disagreement with
government policies should be expressed."
