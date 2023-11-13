Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On November 8, 2023, EDOC Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company (the "Company"), issued a promissory note (the "Note") in the aggregate principal amount of up to $122,431.05 to American Physicians LLC, Delaware limited liability company, the Company's sponsor (the "Extension Funds"), pursuant to which the Extension Funds will be deposited into the Company's trust account (the "Trust Account") for the benefit of each Class A ordinary share of the Company ("Public Share") that was not redeemed in connection with the extension of the Company's termination date from November 12, 2023 to May 12, 2024 (the "Extension") that was approved at the Extension Meeting (as defined below).

The principal amount of this Note may be drawn down in three equal amounts of $40,810.35, in order for the Company to deposit a pro rata portion of the Extension Funds into the Trust Account, which equates to $0.05 per remaining Public Share, for each calendar month (commencing on November 12, 2023 and on the 12th day of each subsequent month) through January 12, 2024 that the Company utilizes to complete an initial business combination. The Extension Funds are intended to support the first three months of the Extension. Additional funds will be deposited in the amount of $0.07 per remaining Public Share to the extent additional months are needed (until May 12, 2024) to complete an initial business combination. On or before November 17, 2023, the first installment of the Extension Funds will be deposited into the Trust Account. After such funding, the Trust Account will contain approximately $11.54 per remaining Public Share outstanding.

The foregoing description is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Note, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.