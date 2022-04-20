Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. EDOM Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3048   TW0003048005

EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3048)
  Report
04-19
36.50 TWD   +0.97%
EDOM Technology : 400nA PWM/PFM Ultra-Low Quiescent Current, Expanded Lineup of Step-up DC/DC Converters XC9145 Series

04/20/2022 | 12:17pm EDT
Torex Semiconductor Ltd. (Tokyo Japan: President, Koji Shibamiya) has launched 400nA PWM/PFM Ultra-Low Quiescent Current, Step-up DC/DC Converters--XC9145 series.

The XC9145 series reduces current consumption to 400nA with an ultra-low current consumption circuit. By adopting PWM/PFM control method, the efficiency at light load, especially at the output current of several μA, has been greatly improved compared to conventional product (Fig.1). Efficiency at VIN=2.4V、VOUT=3.3V、IOUT=10μA reaches 89.9%, which works well with the MCUs and SoCs whose power consumption is getting lower. Without complicated control, the constant boost operation significantly reduces the power consumption of devices with a large system standby ratio, such as IoT/portable devices. It also contributes to longer battery life.

Fig1. XC9145 Efficiency Graph

We use an ultra-small WLP-6-05(1.28 x 1.08 x h0.4mm) in XC9145 series package (Fig.2). This makes it possible to save space in the IC mounting area. Even if peripheral parts (small coil, small ceramic capacitor) are externally attached, mounting area can be accommodated within 5.4 x 6.7 mm (Fig.3). In addition, the high efficiency during standby makes it possible to reduce the size and capacity of the battery. It also contributes to the miniaturization of the entire device.
Fig2. Package WLP-6-05 (1.28 x 1.08 x h0.4mm)
Fig3. XC9145 Mounting Board
Operating ambient temperature corresponds to 105℃. The XC9145 series are suitable for Industrial equipment/IoT/mobile/wearable and all devices that place emphasis on emphasize better life where small size, saving area , high efficiency performance at a light load current are important.

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 16:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 108 B 3 693 M 3 693 M
Net income 2021 1 133 M 38,7 M 38,7 M
Net Debt 2021 6 054 M 207 M 207 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 849 M 336 M 336 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 880
Free-Float 68,7%
Technical analysis trends EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yu Yi Tseng Chairman & President
Hsien Yung Chien CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Yuan Ming Fan Independent Director
Duen-Chian Cheng Independent Director
Hsi-Liang Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.11.96%333
NVIDIA CORPORATION-24.52%555 841
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-8.13%499 869
BROADCOM INC.-10.19%243 997
INTEL CORPORATION-9.44%195 970
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-4.99%165 250