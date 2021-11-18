EDOM Technology : Announcement of important resolutions of the 2021 fitst extraordinary shareholders meeting.
11/18/2021 | 02:32am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/18
Time of announcement
15:13:25
Subject
Announcement of important resolutions of the
2021 fitst extraordinary shareholders meeting.
Date of events
2021/11/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2021/11/18
2.Important resolutions:Approved the proposal to acquire 100% of the shares
of PROMASTER TECHNOLOGY CORP. by means of a stock swap for cash
considerations.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 07:31:01 UTC.