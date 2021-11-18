Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. EDOM Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3048   TW0003048005

EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3048)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EDOM Technology : Announcement of important resolutions of the 2021 fitst extraordinary shareholders meeting.

11/18/2021 | 02:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/18 Time of announcement 15:13:25
Subject 
 Announcement of important resolutions of the
2021 fitst extraordinary shareholders meeting.
Date of events 2021/11/18 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2021/11/18
2.Important resolutions:Approved the proposal to acquire 100% of the shares
 of PROMASTER TECHNOLOGY CORP. by means of a stock swap for cash
 considerations.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 07:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
02:32aEDOM TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of important resolutions of the 2021 fitst extraordinary sh..
PU
11/17EDOM TECHNOLOGY : is invited to attend the institutional investor conference held by KGI S..
PU
11/11EDOM Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
11/11EDOM announces the board resolutions on approving the 2021Q3 consolidated financial rep..
PU
11/10ScaleFlux Announces Next Generation Portfolio, Bringing Highly Efficient Computational ..
PU
11/10UNLOCK INTELLIGENCE : Kaadas Leverages ams OSRAM Time-of-Flight Sensor Solutions to Delive..
PU
11/08EDOM Technology Announces Revenue for October 2021
PU
11/03XMEMS Announces Cowell, the World's Smallest MEMS Speaker for TWS and Hearing Aid Appli..
PU
10/18EDOM TECHNOLOGY : Power Integrations Introduces the InnoSwitch3-PD Family of Flyback Switc..
PU
10/17EDOM TECHNOLOGY : and Promaster Technology Joint Press Release
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 109 B 3 905 M 3 905 M
Net income 2020 697 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
Net Debt 2020 3 761 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,56x
Yield 2020 8,10%
Capitalization 7 884 M 283 M 284 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,08x
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 730
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
EDOM Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yu Yi Tseng Chairman & President
Hsien Yung Chien CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Shih Liang Liu Independent Director
Yuan Ming Fan Independent Director
Duen-Chian Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.51.04%283
NVIDIA CORPORATION124.14%730 355
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.09%568 690
BROADCOM INC.30.10%234 473
QUALCOMM, INC.20.48%205 565
INTEL CORPORATION0.82%204 285