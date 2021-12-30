EDOM Technology : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, for the change in representative of Promaster 's directors and supervisors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/30 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): institutional director, independent director, natural-person director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: (1)Director:The representative of �Ŷ���꦳�����q:WU,MING-XIONG (2)Director:The representative of RichPower Electronic Devices Co., Ltd.: LIU,HONG-AN (3)Director:The representative of ������꦳�����q:CHEN,JIN-GUI (4)Director:LIN,JIA-XUN (5)Independent director:LIN,SHI-CHUAN (6)Independent director:LIU,JIN-TANG (7)Independent director:QIU,QIN-TANG 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)WU,MING-XIONG, Chairman and president of Promaster (2)LIU,HONG-AN, Supervisor of YOSUN INDUSTRIAL CORP. (3)CHEN,JIN-GUI, Director of �q�q��T�ѥ��������q (4)LIN,JIA-XUN, Chairman of ZERO ONE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (5)LIN,SHI-CHUAN, Chairman and president of GINDA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION (6)LIU,JIN-TANG, Independent director of Unizyx Holding Corporation./ Independent director of PROLIFIC TECHNOLOGY INC./ Independent director of Sino-American Silicon Products lnc. (7)QIU,QIN-TANG, Independent director of 3D GLOBAL BIOTECH INC./ Independent director of Medimaging Integrated Solution Inc. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: (1)Director:The representative of EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.:WU,MING-XIONG (2)Director:The representative of EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.:ZENG,BO-QUAN (3)Director:The representative of EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.:JIAN,XIAN-YONG (4)Natural-person supervisor:ZHAN,LI-YAN 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)WU,MING-XIONG, Chairman and president of Promaster (2)ZENG,BO-QUAN, Senior commissioner of EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (3)JIAN,XIAN-YONG, Vice president of EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (4)ZHAN,LI-YAN, Senior manager of EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):dismissal 8.Reason for the change:Acquiring 100% of the shares of PROMASTER TECHNOLOGY CORP. by means of a stock swap for cash considerations. 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/07/23 ~2024/07/22 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/30 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term: N/A 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term: N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term: N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter ��Yes�� or ��No��):Yes 16.Any other matters that need to be specified: None