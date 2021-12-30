Log in
EDOM Technology : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, for the change in representative of Promaster 's directors and supervisors

12/30/2021 | 05:47am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2021/12/30 Time of announcement 18:25:52
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, for the
change in representative of Promaster 's directors and
supervisors
Date of events 2021/12/30 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/30
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):
institutional director, independent director, natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
(1)Director:The representative of �Ŷ���꦳�����q:WU,MING-XIONG
(2)Director:The representative of RichPower Electronic Devices Co., Ltd.:
LIU,HONG-AN
(3)Director:The representative of ������꦳�����q:CHEN,JIN-GUI
(4)Director:LIN,JIA-XUN
(5)Independent director:LIN,SHI-CHUAN
(6)Independent director:LIU,JIN-TANG
(7)Independent director:QIU,QIN-TANG
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)WU,MING-XIONG, Chairman and president of Promaster
(2)LIU,HONG-AN, Supervisor of YOSUN INDUSTRIAL CORP.
(3)CHEN,JIN-GUI, Director of �q�q��T�ѥ��������q
(4)LIN,JIA-XUN, Chairman of ZERO ONE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
(5)LIN,SHI-CHUAN, Chairman and president of  GINDA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
(6)LIU,JIN-TANG, Independent director of Unizyx Holding Corporation./
   Independent director of PROLIFIC TECHNOLOGY INC./
   Independent director of Sino-American Silicon Products lnc.
(7)QIU,QIN-TANG, Independent director of 3D GLOBAL BIOTECH INC./
   Independent director of Medimaging Integrated Solution Inc.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
(1)Director:The representative of EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.:WU,MING-XIONG
(2)Director:The representative of EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.:ZENG,BO-QUAN
(3)Director:The representative of EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.:JIAN,XIAN-YONG
(4)Natural-person supervisor:ZHAN,LI-YAN
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)WU,MING-XIONG, Chairman and president of Promaster
(2)ZENG,BO-QUAN, Senior commissioner of EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
(3)JIAN,XIAN-YONG, Vice president of EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
(4)ZHAN,LI-YAN, Senior manager of EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):dismissal
8.Reason for the change:Acquiring 100% of the shares of PROMASTER
TECHNOLOGY CORP. by means of a stock swap for cash considerations.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/07/23 ~2024/07/22
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/30
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term: N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term: N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term: N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter ��Yes�� or
��No��):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 10:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
