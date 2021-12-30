EDOM Technology : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, for the change in representative of Promaster 's directors and supervisors

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/30
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):
institutional director, independent director, natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
(1)Director:The representative of �Ŷ���꦳�����q:WU,MING-XIONG
(2)Director:The representative of RichPower Electronic Devices Co., Ltd.:
LIU,HONG-AN
(3)Director:The representative of ������꦳�����q:CHEN,JIN-GUI
(4)Director:LIN,JIA-XUN
(5)Independent director:LIN,SHI-CHUAN
(6)Independent director:LIU,JIN-TANG
(7)Independent director:QIU,QIN-TANG
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)WU,MING-XIONG, Chairman and president of Promaster
(2)LIU,HONG-AN, Supervisor of YOSUN INDUSTRIAL CORP.
(3)CHEN,JIN-GUI, Director of �q�q��T�ѥ��������q
(4)LIN,JIA-XUN, Chairman of ZERO ONE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
(5)LIN,SHI-CHUAN, Chairman and president of GINDA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
(6)LIU,JIN-TANG, Independent director of Unizyx Holding Corporation./
Independent director of PROLIFIC TECHNOLOGY INC./
Independent director of Sino-American Silicon Products lnc.
(7)QIU,QIN-TANG, Independent director of 3D GLOBAL BIOTECH INC./
Independent director of Medimaging Integrated Solution Inc.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
(1)Director:The representative of EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.:WU,MING-XIONG
(2)Director:The representative of EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.:ZENG,BO-QUAN
(3)Director:The representative of EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.:JIAN,XIAN-YONG
(4)Natural-person supervisor:ZHAN,LI-YAN
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)WU,MING-XIONG, Chairman and president of Promaster
(2)ZENG,BO-QUAN, Senior commissioner of EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
(3)JIAN,XIAN-YONG, Vice president of EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
(4)ZHAN,LI-YAN, Senior manager of EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):dismissal
8.Reason for the change:Acquiring 100% of the shares of PROMASTER
TECHNOLOGY CORP. by means of a stock swap for cash considerations.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/07/23 ~2024/07/22
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/30
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term: N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term: N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term: N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter ��Yes�� or
��No��):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified: None