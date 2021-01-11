Log in
EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3048)
EDOM Technology : Announces Record Consolidated Revenue for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

01/11/2021 | 03:40am EST
The company breaks NT$100 billion full-year barrier for the first ever time


EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the consolidated revenue for December 2020. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 10.88 billion, with a MoM growth rate at -10.42% and YoY growth rate at 34.13%.

The consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 reached NT$ 33.59 billion, with a QoQ growth rate at 11.21% and YoY growth rate at 23.30%, and an all-time company record. EDOM has broken the NT$100 billion full-year barrier for the first ever time. The consolidated revenue from January to December 2020 reached new all-time high of NT$ 108.52 billion, with a YoY growth rate at 12.02%.

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 08:39:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
