EDOM Technology : Announces Record Consolidated Revenue for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

The company breaks NT$100 billion full-year barrier for the first ever time
EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the consolidated revenue for December 2020. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 10.88 billion, with a MoM growth rate at -10.42% and YoY growth rate at 34.13%.
The consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 reached NT$ 33.59 billion, with a QoQ growth rate at 11.21% and YoY growth rate at 23.30%, and an all-time company record. EDOM has broken the NT$100 billion full-year barrier for the first ever time. The consolidated revenue from January to December 2020 reached new all-time high of NT$ 108.52 billion, with a YoY growth rate at 12.02%.
