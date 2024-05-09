2024/05/09
EDOM Technology Announces Revenue for April 2024
EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the consolidated revenue for April 2024. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 8.420 billion, with a MoM growth rate at -0.02% and YoY growth rate at 14.41%. The consolidated revenue from January to April 2024 reached NT$ 33.136 billion, with a YoY growth rate at 4.94%.
