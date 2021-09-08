Log in
    3048   TW0003048005

EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3048)
EDOM Technology : Announces Revenue for August 2021

09/08/2021 | 11:42pm EDT
EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the consolidated revenue for August 2021. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 9.956 billion, with a MoM growth rate at 18.28% and YoY growth rate at -3.45%. The consolidated revenue from January to August 2021 reached NT$ 66.323 billion, with a YoY growth rate at 2.40%.

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 03:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 109 B 3 913 M 3 913 M
Net income 2020 697 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
Net Debt 2020 3 761 M 136 M 136 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,88x
Yield 2020 8,91%
Capitalization 7 333 M 264 M 264 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,08x
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 730
Free-Float 64,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yu Yi Tseng Chairman & President
Hsien Yung Chien CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Shih Liang Liu Independent Director
Yuan Ming Fan Independent Director
Duen-Chian Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.40.49%251
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED16.79%583 790
NVIDIA CORPORATION73.59%565 644
INTEL CORPORATION7.69%217 658
BROADCOM INC.13.42%203 731
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS15.69%174 911