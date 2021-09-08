EDOM Technology : Announces Revenue for August 2021

EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the consolidated revenue for August 2021. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 9.956 billion, with a MoM growth rate at 18.28% and YoY growth rate at -3.45%. The consolidated revenue from January to August 2021 reached NT$ 66.323 billion, with a YoY growth rate at 2.40%.