EDOM Technology Announces Revenue for August 2023

2023/09/08EDOM Technology Announces Revenue for August 2023
EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the consolidated revenue for August 2023. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 9.468 billion, with a MoM growth rate at 23.70% and YoY growth rate at -13.23%. The consolidated revenue from January to August 2023 reached NT$ 64.119 billion, with a YoY growth rate at -16.17%.
