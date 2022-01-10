Log in
    3048   TW0003048005

EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3048)
EDOM Technology : Announces Revenue for December 2021

01/10/2022 | 02:28am EST
EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the consolidated revenue for December 2021. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 10.990 billion, with a MoM growth rate at 2.26% and YoY growth rate at 1.01%. The consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 reached NT$ 30.930 billion, with a QoQ growth rate at 5.36% and YoY growth rate at -7.92%. The consolidated revenue from January to December 2021 reached NT$ 108.236 billion, with a YoY growth rate at -0.26%.

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 07:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 109 B 3 919 M 3 919 M
Net income 2020 697 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
Net Debt 2020 3 761 M 136 M 136 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,56x
Yield 2020 8,10%
Capitalization 8 006 M 289 M 289 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,08x
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 730
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yu Yi Tseng Chairman & President
Hsien Yung Chien CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Shih Liang Liu Independent Director
Yuan Ming Fan Independent Director
Duen-Chian Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.31%289
NVIDIA CORPORATION-7.36%681 175
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED3.09%593 475
BROADCOM INC.-6.95%255 631
INTEL CORPORATION3.77%217 340
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED-1.35%202 059