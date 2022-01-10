EDOM Technology : Announces Revenue for December 2021

EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the consolidated revenue for December 2021. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 10.990 billion, with a MoM growth rate at 2.26% and YoY growth rate at 1.01%. The consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 reached NT$ 30.930 billion, with a QoQ growth rate at 5.36% and YoY growth rate at -7.92%. The consolidated revenue from January to December 2021 reached NT$ 108.236 billion, with a YoY growth rate at -0.26%.