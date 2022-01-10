EDOM Technology : Announces Revenue for December 2021

EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the consolidated revenue for December 2021. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 10.990 billion, with a MoM growth rate at 2.26% and YoY growth rate at 1.01%. The consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 reached NT$ 30.930 billion, with a QoQ growth rate at 5.36% and YoY growth rate at -7.92%. The consolidated revenue from January to December 2021 reached NT$ 108.236 billion, with a YoY growth rate at -0.26%.
Disclaimer
Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 07:27:04 UTC.