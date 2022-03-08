Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. EDOM Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3048   TW0003048005

EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3048)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EDOM Technology : Announces Revenue for February 2022

03/08/2022 | 02:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the consolidated revenue for February 2022. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 7.339 billion, with a MoM growth rate at -33.57% and YoY growth rate at 17.90%. The consolidated revenue from January to February 2022 reached NT$ 18.387 billion, with a YoY growth rate at 16.36%.

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
02:11aEDOM TECHNOLOGY : Announces Revenue for February 2022
PU
03/04EDOM TECHNOLOGY : Qualcomm Continues its 5G Leadership, Unveils New Product Innovations at..
PU
03/03EDOM TECHNOLOGY : Taoglas Enhances its Advanced Component Offering by Launching new High-P..
PU
03/03EDOM TECHNOLOGY : Marvell Advances No-Compromise 5G Open RAN with Partners at MWC 2022
PU
02/22EDOM TECHNOLOGY : Supermicro Introduces SuperEdge Multi-Node Solutions Leveraging Data Cen..
PU
02/20EDOM TECHNOLOGY : Melexis Gives Robots a Sense of Touch
PU
02/20EDOM TECHNOLOGY : New Littelfuse Xtreme Varistors Increase Surge Protection While Reducing..
PU
02/17EDOM TECHNOLOGY : Power Integrations Introduces Industry's First Automotive-Qualified High..
PU
02/17EDOM TECHNOLOGY : Baraja and Tier IV Collaborate to Create the Future of Autonomous Vehicl..
PU
02/14EDOM TECHNOLOGY : Announces Revenue for January 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 109 B 3 838 M 3 838 M
Net income 2020 697 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
Net Debt 2020 3 761 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,56x
Yield 2020 8,10%
Capitalization 9 291 M 329 M 329 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,08x
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 730
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
EDOM Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yu Yi Tseng Chairman & President
Hsien Yung Chien CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Shih Liang Liu Independent Director
Yuan Ming Fan Independent Director
Duen-Chian Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.16.41%329
NVIDIA CORPORATION-27.40%533 800
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-6.34%528 192
BROADCOM INC.-14.23%233 766
INTEL CORPORATION-7.42%194 153
QUALCOMM, INC.-17.92%169 163