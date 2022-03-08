EDOM Technology : Announces Revenue for February 2022

EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the consolidated revenue for February 2022. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 7.339 billion, with a MoM growth rate at -33.57% and YoY growth rate at 17.90%. The consolidated revenue from January to February 2022 reached NT$ 18.387 billion, with a YoY growth rate at 16.36%.