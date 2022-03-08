EDOM Technology : Announces Revenue for February 2022

EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the consolidated revenue for February 2022. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 7.339 billion, with a MoM growth rate at -33.57% and YoY growth rate at 17.90%. The consolidated revenue from January to February 2022 reached NT$ 18.387 billion, with a YoY growth rate at 16.36%.
Disclaimer
Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:10:04 UTC.