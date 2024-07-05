2024/07/05
EDOM Technology Announces Revenue for June 2024
EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the consolidated revenue for June 2024. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 7.761 billion, with a MoM growth rate at -8.16% and YoY growth rate at 2.43%. The consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2024 reached NT$ 24.632 billion, with a QoQ growth rate at -0.34% and YoY growth rate at 8.13%. The consolidated revenue from January to June 2024 reached NT$ 49.347 billion, with a YoY growth rate at 5%.
