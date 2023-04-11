2023/04/11
EDOM Technology Announces Revenue for March 2023
EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the consolidated revenue for March 2023. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 8.574 billion, with a MoM growth rate at 13.68% and YoY growth rate at -19.68%. The consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2023 reached NT$ 24.216 billion, with a QoQ growth rate at -20.43% and YoY growth rate at -16.68%.
