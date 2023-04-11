Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. EDOM Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3048   TW0003048005

EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3048)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  09/04/2023
28.60 TWD   -0.17%
08:37aEdom Technology : Announces Revenue for March 2023
PU
03/21Edom Technology : Power Integrations Launches 900V GaN Flyback Switcher ICs
PU
03/16EDOM Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EDOM Technology : Announces Revenue for March 2023

04/11/2023 | 08:37am BST
2023/04/11
EDOM Technology Announces Revenue for March 2023
EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the consolidated revenue for March 2023. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 8.574 billion, with a MoM growth rate at 13.68% and YoY growth rate at -19.68%. The consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2023 reached NT$ 24.216 billion, with a QoQ growth rate at -20.43% and YoY growth rate at -16.68%.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 07:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 119 B 3 890 M 3 145 M
Net income 2022 824 M 27,0 M 21,8 M
Net Debt 2022 10 402 M 341 M 276 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,72x
Yield 2022 7,45%
Capitalization 7 717 M 253 M 204 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
EDOM Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ching Chi Hou President, CEO, Director & General Manager
Hsien Yung Chien Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Yu Yi Tseng Chairman
Yuan Ming Fan Independent Director
Duen Chian Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.52%253
NVIDIA CORPORATION88.72%680 098
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED17.95%449 559
BROADCOM INC.12.21%261 574
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.59%162 591
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.42.77%153 855
