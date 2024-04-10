2024/04/10
EDOM Technology Announces Revenue for March 2024
EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the consolidated revenue for March 2024. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 8.422 billion, with a MoM growth rate at 39.78% and YoY growth rate at -1.77%. The consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2024 reached NT$ 24.716 billion, with a QoQ growth rate at -22.88% and YoY growth rate at 2.06%.
Disclaimer
Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on
10 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
10 April 2024 07:20:08 UTC.