Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. EDOM Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3048   TW0003048005

EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3048)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-06
28.30 TWD   -0.53%
03:36aEdom Technology : Announces Revenue for May 2023
PU
05/12EDOM Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/09Edom Technology : Announces Revenue for April 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EDOM Technology : Announces Revenue for May 2023

06/08/2023 | 03:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2023/06/08
EDOM Technology Announces Revenue for May 2023
EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the consolidated revenue for May 2023. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 7.843 billion, with a MoM growth rate at 6.57% and YoY growth rate at -19.47%. The consolidated revenue from January to May 2023 reached NT$ 39.419 billion, with a YoY growth rate at -15.95%.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 07:35:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
03:36aEdom Technology : Announces Revenue for May 2023
PU
05/12EDOM Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
05/09Edom Technology : Announces Revenue for April 2023
PU
04/11Edom Technology : Announces Revenue for March 2023
PU
03/20Edom Technology : Power Integrations Launches 900V GaN Flyback Switcher ICs
PU
03/15EDOM Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
03/15EDOM Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
03/15EDOM Technology Co., Ltd. Proposes Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/08Edom Technology : Announces Revenue for February 2023
PU
02/23Edom Technology : STMicroelectronics unveils world's first MCU Edge-AI Developer Cloud
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 119 B 3 861 M 3 861 M
Net income 2022 824 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Net Debt 2022 10 402 M 338 M 338 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,72x
Yield 2022 7,45%
Capitalization 7 636 M 248 M 248 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
EDOM Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ching Chi Hou President, CEO, Director & General Manager
Hsien Yung Chien Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Yu Yi Tseng Chairman
Yuan Ming Fan Independent Director
Duen Chian Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.5.40%248
NVIDIA CORPORATION156.43%926 805
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED26.64%479 114
BROADCOM INC.41.76%330 466
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.81.92%189 749
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.10%156 116
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer