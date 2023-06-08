2023/06/08
EDOM Technology Announces Revenue for May 2023
EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the consolidated revenue for May 2023. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 7.843 billion, with a MoM growth rate at 6.57% and YoY growth rate at -19.47%. The consolidated revenue from January to May 2023 reached NT$ 39.419 billion, with a YoY growth rate at -15.95%.
