2024/06/07
EDOM Technology Announces Revenue for May 2024
EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the consolidated revenue for May 2024. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 8.451 billion, with a MoM growth rate at 0.36% and YoY growth rate at 7.74%. The consolidated revenue from January to May 2024 reached NT$ 41.586 billion, with a YoY growth rate at 5.50%.
