EDOM Technology Announces Revenue for October 2023

EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sales of semiconductor components. The Company's main products include integrated circuits, memories, central processing units (CPUs), electronic components and others. The Company's products are mainly used in information, communications and consumer electronics products. The Company distributes its products in domestic market and to overseas markets, including mainland China, Hong Kong and others.

Sector Semiconductors