EDOM Technology Announces Revenue for October 2023

2023/11/08EDOM Technology Announces Revenue for October 2023
EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the consolidated revenue for October 2023. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 12.037 billion, with a MoM growth rate at 9.14% and YoY growth rate at 13.74%. The consolidated revenue from January to October 2023 reached NT$ 87.186 billion, with a YoY growth rate at -11.80%.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2023 21:43:11 UTC.