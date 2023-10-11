EDOM Technology Announces Revenue for September 2023

2023/10/11EDOM Technology Announces Revenue for September 2023
EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the consolidated revenue for September 2023. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 11.030 billion, with a MoM growth rate at 16.49% and YoY growth rate at -6.40%. The consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2023 reached NT$ 28.152 billion, with a QoQ growth rate at 23.58% and YoY growth rate at -11.36%. The consolidated revenue from January to September 2023 reached NT$ 75.148 billion, with a YoY growth rate at -14.87%.
