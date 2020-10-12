Log in
EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3048)
EDOM Technology : Announces Revenue for September of 2020, Record Consolidated Revenue for Third Quarter and Nine-Month Period

10/12/2020
EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the consolidated revenue for September 2020. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 10.18 billion, with a MoM growth rate at -1.23% and YoY growth rate at -5.24%.

The consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2020 reached NT$ 30.22 billion, with a QoQ growth rate at 30.6% and YoY growth rate at 2.62% and an all-time company record. The consolidated revenue from January to September 2020 reached NT$ 74.95 billion, with a YoY growth rate at 7.64%, also an all-time record.

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 07:44:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 96 877 M 3 388 M 3 388 M
Net income 2019 368 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net Debt 2019 3 374 M 118 M 118 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
Yield 2019 5,24%
Capitalization 3 895 M 136 M 136 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,09x
EV / Sales 2019 0,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Yu Yi Tseng Chairman & President
Hsien Yung Chien CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Fei Hung Lin Vice Chairman
Le Chun Wang Director
Yang Min Chen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-8.38%136
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED36.86%410 285
NVIDIA CORPORATION133.96%340 058
INTEL CORPORATION-11.75%224 643
BROADCOM INC.19.20%152 376
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED41.53%140 887
