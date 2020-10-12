EDOM Technology : Announces Revenue for September of 2020, Record Consolidated Revenue for Third Quarter and Nine-Month Period

EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the consolidated revenue for September 2020. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 10.18 billion, with a MoM growth rate at -1.23% and YoY growth rate at -5.24%.
The consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2020 reached NT$ 30.22 billion, with a QoQ growth rate at 30.6% and YoY growth rate at 2.62% and an all-time company record. The consolidated revenue from January to September 2020 reached NT$ 74.95 billion, with a YoY growth rate at 7.64%, also an all-time record.
