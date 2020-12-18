Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  EDOM Technology Co., Ltd.    3048   TW0003048005

EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3048)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EDOM Technology : Boost Factory Productivity with Industry's Smallest, Lowest-Power Intelligent Actuator by Maxim Integrated

12/18/2020 | 02:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PD42-1-1243-IOLINK intelligent actuator reduces power by more than 50 percent and drive size by 2.6x, while boosting factory productivity by monitoring 50 percent more configuration and performance parameters


The new Trinamic-branded PD42-1-1243-IOLINK intelligent actuator by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) enables modern smart factories to quickly and remotely adjust an actuator's electrical characteristics to minimize factory downtime and maximize throughput. It combines a NEMA-17 stepper motor with controller and driver electronics. With Trinamic now part of Maxim Integrated, the PD42-1-1243-IOLINK uses the flexibility of Maxim Integrated's MAX22513 IO-Link® transceiver to allow seamless configuring of all modes of Trinamic's TMC2130-LA motor driver. As the industry's smallest, lowest-power NEMA-17 PANdrive™ solution, the intelligent actuator monitors 50 percent more configuration and performance parameters to reduce commissioning times as well as improve the quality of predictive maintenance data.
The new chipset solution of TMC2130-LA motor driver and MAX22513 IO-Link transceiver builds upon the benefits of IO-Link's two-way universal interface. The PD42-1-1243-IOLINK intelligent actuator incorporates industry-leading motion control technology into a plug-and-play solution that is 2.6x smaller and more than 50 percent lower power compared to the competitive solution. It brings intelligence to the factory floor by providing 50 percent more parameters compared to the competitive solution to help improve predicting factory shutdowns and maximize factory throughput.

The PD42-1-1243-IOLINK intelligent actuator includes the following chipset:

  • MAX22513: The MAX22513 IO-Link transceiver is 3x smaller than the closest competitive solution, making it the industry's smallest ±1kV/500Ω surge-protected, dual-driver IO-Link transceiver (4.2mm x 2.1mm WLP package). It features high integration with a DC-DC regulator, protection diodes, auxiliary digital input, I2C or SPI control, integrated oscillator and selectable 3.3V or 5V LDO which help to provide high configurability and reduce SKU. It enables 4x lower power dissipation due to low 2.0Ω (typ) C/Q driver on-resistance compared to the competitive solution.
  • TMC2130-LA: The TMC2130-LA motor driver offers stall detection with no sensors necessary, unlike the competitive solution, to flag unwanted mechanical behavior. It provides extremely smooth and precise motion with up to 256x microstepping compared to the 16x industry standard, resulting in accurate positioning and minimized resonance. Key integrated functions include a complete driver stage with low RDSon N-channel power MOSFETs configured as full H-bridges to drive the motor windings up to 1.2A RMS at 5-46V, an SPI interface for configuration and diagnostics, as well as a step-direction interface.

Key Advantages

  • Increased Productivity: Adjusts more device parameters on-the-fly by providing access to load values and noise reduction parameters using StealthChop™ technology to dynamically optimize actuator throughput performance
  • Lower Power: CoolStep™ power savings feature of TMC2130-LA, combined with low RDSon N-Channel power MOSFETS of MAX22513 provides best-in-class power savings compared to other NEMA-17 IO-Link drives on the market
  • Small Size: PD42-1-1243-IOLINK provides the smallest IO-Link intelligent actuator by eliminating external limit switches to detect hard stop conditions resulting in a solution size of 82cm3 (Source: Maxim Integrated website)

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 07:40:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
02:41aEDOM TECHNOLOGY : Boost Factory Productivity with Industry's Smallest, Lowest-Po..
PU
12/15EDOM TECHNOLOGY : Lattice Launches 2nd Generation Security Solution with New Mac..
PU
12/15EDOM TECHNOLOGY : STMicroelectronics and Advantest Collaborate on Advanced Autom..
PU
12/08EDOM TECHNOLOGY : Marvell Expands Borderless Enterprise Portfolio with Industry-..
PU
12/08EDOM TECHNOLOGY : ams wins Federal funding in Austria to bolster pandemic contro..
PU
12/08EDOM TECHNOLOGY : Melexis introduces next generation of isolated integrated curr..
PU
11/27EDOM TECHNOLOGY : STMicroelectronics Unveils World's Fastest 50W Qi Wireless-Cha..
PU
11/11EDOM TECHNOLOGY : ams launches industry's smallest integrated ALS and proximity ..
PU
11/05EDOM TECHNOLOGY : STMicroelectronics Establishes World's First “Lab-in-Fab..
PU
11/02EDOM TECHNOLOGY : STMicroelectronics and Sanken Announce Strategic Partnership t..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 96 877 M 3 445 M 3 445 M
Net income 2019 368 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net Debt 2019 3 374 M 120 M 120 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
Yield 2019 5,24%
Capitalization 5 197 M 184 M 185 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,09x
EV / Sales 2019 0,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
EDOM Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yu Yi Tseng Chairman & President
Hsien Yung Chien CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Fei Hung Lin Vice Chairman
Le Chun Wang Director
Yang Min Chen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.22.25%184
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED53.47%471 328
NVIDIA CORPORATION126.80%327 884
INTEL CORPORATION-14.59%209 490
BROADCOM INC.34.83%171 873
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED69.72%169 356
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ