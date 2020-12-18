EDOM Technology : Boost Factory Productivity with Industry's Smallest, Lowest-Power Intelligent Actuator by Maxim Integrated

PD42-1-1243-IOLINK intelligent actuator reduces power by more than 50 percent and drive size by 2.6x, while boosting factory productivity by monitoring 50 percent more configuration and performance parameters

The new Trinamic-branded PD42-1-1243-IOLINK intelligent actuator by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) enables modern smart factories to quickly and remotely adjust an actuator's electrical characteristics to minimize factory downtime and maximize throughput. It combines a NEMA-17 stepper motor with controller and driver electronics. With Trinamic now part of Maxim Integrated, the PD42-1-1243-IOLINK uses the flexibility of Maxim Integrated's MAX22513 IO-Link® transceiver to allow seamless configuring of all modes of Trinamic's TMC2130-LA motor driver. As the industry's smallest, lowest-power NEMA-17 PANdrive™ solution, the intelligent actuator monitors 50 percent more configuration and performance parameters to reduce commissioning times as well as improve the quality of predictive maintenance data.The new chipset solution of TMC2130-LA motor driver and MAX22513 IO-Link transceiver builds upon the benefits of IO-Link's two-way universal interface. The PD42-1-1243-IOLINK intelligent actuator incorporates industry-leading motion control technology into a plug-and-play solution that is 2.6x smaller and more than 50 percent lower power compared to the competitive solution. It brings intelligence to the factory floor by providing 50 percent more parameters compared to the competitive solution to help improve predicting factory shutdowns and maximize factory throughput.

The PD42-1-1243-IOLINK intelligent actuator includes the following chipset:

MAX22513: The MAX22513 IO-Link transceiver is 3x smaller than the closest competitive solution, making it the industry's smallest ±1kV/500Ω surge-protected, dual-driver IO-Link transceiver (4.2mm x 2.1mm WLP package). It features high integration with a DC-DC regulator, protection diodes, auxiliary digital input, I2C or SPI control, integrated oscillator and selectable 3.3V or 5V LDO which help to provide high configurability and reduce SKU. It enables 4x lower power dissipation due to low 2.0Ω (typ) C/Q driver on-resistance compared to the competitive solution.

TMC2130-LA: The TMC2130-LA motor driver offers stall detection with no sensors necessary, unlike the competitive solution, to flag unwanted mechanical behavior. It provides extremely smooth and precise motion with up to 256x microstepping compared to the 16x industry standard, resulting in accurate positioning and minimized resonance. Key integrated functions include a complete driver stage with low RDSon N-channel power MOSFETs configured as full H-bridges to drive the motor windings up to 1.2A RMS at 5-46V, an SPI interface for configuration and diagnostics, as well as a step-direction interface.

Key Advantages