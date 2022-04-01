Log in
    3048   TW0003048005

EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3048)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

EDOM Technology : Credo Targets Hyperscale Data Centers & Telecom with Multiple New Line Card Devices

04/01/2022 | 04:53am EDT
Advanced 100G Serdes Technology in Sparrow 800G Gearbox & Heron 1.6T Retimer/Gearbox Supports Advanced Networks at up to 112G/lane



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) today introduced the new Sparrow 800G gearbox and Heron 1.6T retimer/gearbox devices targeted at hyperscale data centers and telecom service providers. The new Sparrow and Heron devices are built around Credo's core low-power, high-performance DSP technology to offer improved line card functionality. The devices deliver the increased bandwidth, improved power, and cost efficiency required to support the large, growing data infrastructure market.

Line cards are critical elements of the network backbone. When the line cards are enabled by the performance and power improvements in the Sparrow 800G gearbox and the Heron 1.6T, which operates in both retimer and gearbox modes, customers are able to tackle the increasing demand for bandwidth at the network edge.

"Credo's core value in developing products is to deliver high-speed connectivity solutions with improved power and cost efficiency," said Scott Feller, Vice President of Marketing at Credo. "The new Sparrow 800G gearbox and Heron 1.6T retimer gearbox were designed to allow our customers to upgrade their bandwidth capability as the rate of data generation continues to dramatically increase. These devices are excellent solutions for our hyperscale data center and telecom service provider customers."

Sparrow 800G Gearbox Key Features

  • Industry leading low power 112G to 56G gearbox functionality
  • Support for 8x112G to 16x56G configuration
  • Futureproof design for 25.6T and 51.2T switches designed for 400G front panel connections

Heron MR 1.6T Retimer/Gearbox Key Features
  • Low-power 112G per lane retimer with 800G and 1.6T retimer configurations
  • Supports Active Optical Cabling (AOC), Active Electrical Cabling (AEC), pluggable optics and Direct Attach Copper (DAC) cabling
  • Enables 30dB medium reach (MR) for chip-to-chip and midplane applications.
Credo provides SAI (Switch Abstraction Interface) drivers for these devices to support seamless integration with SONiC, FBOSS and other Hyperscale operating systems.

To learn more read the full product briefs for the Sparrow 800G Gearbox and the Heron 1.6T Retimer/Gearbox.

Source: Credo Website

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 08:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 108 B 3 778 M 3 778 M
Net income 2021 1 133 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net Debt 2021 6 054 M 211 M 211 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 930 M 347 M 347 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 880
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
EDOM Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yu Yi Tseng Chairman & President
Hsien Yung Chien CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Yuan Ming Fan Independent Director
Duen-Chian Cheng Independent Director
Hsi-Liang Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.12.88%347
NVIDIA CORPORATION-7.23%683 787
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-2.93%540 386
BROADCOM INC.-5.37%257 086
INTEL CORPORATION-3.77%202 634
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-24.02%177 936