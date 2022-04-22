Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. EDOM Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3048   TW0003048005

EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3048)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-20
36.55 TWD   +0.14%
04:48aEDOM TECHNOLOGY : CyberLink Announces the Integration of Its FaceMe® Security Facial Recognition Software with AXIS Camera Station
PU
04/20EDOM TECHNOLOGY : 400nA PWM/PFM Ultra-Low Quiescent Current, Expanded Lineup of Step-up DC/DC Converters XC9145 Series
PU
04/19EDOM TECHNOLOGY : Prophesee Launches Event-based Vision Evaluation Kit Based on New Sony IMX636ES HD Sensor Realized in Collaboration Between Sony and Prophesee
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EDOM Technology : CyberLink Announces the Integration of Its FaceMe® Security Facial Recognition Software with AXIS Camera Station

04/22/2022 | 04:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The end-to-end integration brings FaceMe's industry-leading facial recognition functionalities to AXIS camera and VMS setups, fusing live stream monitoring and group tagging in a seamless solution


CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer of AI and facial recognition technologies, today announced an important update to its facial recognition security software, FaceMe® Security. FaceMe Security now integrates with AXIS Communications' AXIS Camera Station VMS (video management software), creating a robust, unified platform that brings facial recognition to AXIS's security and access control applications. With this solution, users can now layer person-of-interest detection, group tagging and management, and visitor summaries on top of existing IP surveillance configurations with AXIS cameras and VMS.

AXIS is a global market leader in intelligent security solutions, integrating network cameras, video recorders, workstations, and video management systems. AXIS Camera Station is an easy-to-use, efficient VMS platform offering video surveillance and access control applications. Its intuitive interface and extensive compatibility make it an excellent fit for FaceMe® Security, a value-added smart surveillance software solution powered by CyberLink's highly-ranked and precise FaceMe® AI facial recognition engine.

The unified platform, combining FaceMe's real-time facial recognition to the AXIS Camera Station interface, delivers a unique, efficient and powerful monitoring solution. One operator can visualize up to 36 camera feeds on one screen. They can then rely on the facial recognition console running on a second display to receive real-time alerts. These alerts are triggered when individuals associated to a managed group (e.g., VIP, blocklists, employees) appear in front of a connected camera located in an area or at a time potentially requiring a certain action to be taken.

"Smart video management software is becoming an essential component to security and access control systems," said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. "Adding the facial recognition capabilities of FaceMe to the AXIS Camera Station enables a powerful, highly automated security monitoring environment, running on one intuitive platform."

For an introduction to the FaceMe®-AXIS integration's new features, visit the FaceMe® Security website or watch the introduction video.

Source: CyberLink Website

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 08:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
04:48aEDOM TECHNOLOGY : CyberLink Announces the Integration of Its FaceMe® Security Facial Recog..
PU
04/20EDOM TECHNOLOGY : 400nA PWM/PFM Ultra-Low Quiescent Current, Expanded Lineup of Step-up DC..
PU
04/19EDOM TECHNOLOGY : Prophesee Launches Event-based Vision Evaluation Kit Based on New Sony I..
PU
04/11EDOM TECHNOLOGY : Announces Revenue for March 2022
PU
04/06EDOM TECHNOLOGY : Astera Labs Unlocks Next-Gen Cloud Connectivity with Aries PCIe® 5.0 and..
PU
04/01EDOM TECHNOLOGY : Board of Directors proposed dividend distribution
PU
04/01EDOM TECHNOLOGY : The announcement of board's approval for the termination of unissued amo..
PU
04/01EDOM Technology Co., Ltd. Proposes Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/01EDOM TECHNOLOGY : Credo Targets Hyperscale Data Centers & Telecom with Multiple New Line C..
PU
03/30ROHM STARTS PRODUCTION OF 150V GAN H : Featuring Breakthrough 8V Withstand Gate Voltage
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 108 B 3 697 M 3 697 M
Net income 2021 1 133 M 38,7 M 38,7 M
Net Debt 2021 6 054 M 207 M 207 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 862 M 337 M 337 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 880
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
EDOM Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yu Yi Tseng Chairman & President
Hsien Yung Chien CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Yuan Ming Fan Independent Director
Duen-Chian Cheng Independent Director
Hsi-Liang Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.12.12%337
NVIDIA CORPORATION-31.38%505 385
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-8.13%500 364
BROADCOM INC.-10.92%242 000
INTEL CORPORATION-7.77%194 211
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-5.96%163 562