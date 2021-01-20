EDOM Technology : Latest Release of Lattice sensAI Solutions Stack Delivers up to 6X Performance Boost on Award-Winning CrossLink-NX FPGAs

Upgraded CNN Engine, NN Compiler, and New Reference Designs Enable 60 Frames-Per-Second Video Streams While Consuming Mere Milliwatts of Power

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced performance enhancements and additional reference designs for its award-winning Lattice sensAI™ solutions stack. Lattice sensAI helps developers rapidly create high-performance AI/ML solutions running on flexible, low power Lattice FPGAs for use in Edge devices. The enhancements include optimizations to the stack's programmable CNN Plus engine and NN compiler software and leverage other innovations in AI/ML technology that capitalize on the capabilities of the Lattice Nexus™ FPGA platform. The updated stack also features reference designs that use these enhancements to boost application performance while keeping power consumption low, including a new object detection application running on the Lattice CrossLink™-NX FPGA, Lattice's flagship device for vision processing.

'By taking advantage of the hardware programmability of FPGAs and tracking the latest innovations in AI and ML technology, we've extended the performance capabilities of our sensAI solutions stack to new levels,' said Hussein Osman, Market Segment Manager, Lattice Semiconductor. 'With these enhancements, Lattice can deliver a smart vision solution capable of analyzing incoming video data streams at up to 60 frames-per-second while consuming only a few milliwatts of power, enabling more accurate smart vision performance in industrial automation, smart home, and security and surveillance applications.'

The latest enhancements to the Lattice sensAI solution stack (v3.1) include: