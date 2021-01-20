Log in
EDOM Technology Co., Ltd.

EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3048)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EDOM Technology : Latest Release of Lattice sensAI Solutions Stack Delivers up to 6X Performance Boost on Award-Winning CrossLink-NX FPGAs

01/20/2021 | 02:14am EST
Upgraded CNN Engine, NN Compiler, and New Reference Designs Enable 60 Frames-Per-Second Video Streams While Consuming Mere Milliwatts of Power


Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced performance enhancements and additional reference designs for its award-winning Lattice sensAI™ solutions stack. Lattice sensAI helps developers rapidly create high-performance AI/ML solutions running on flexible, low power Lattice FPGAs for use in Edge devices. The enhancements include optimizations to the stack's programmable CNN Plus engine and NN compiler software and leverage other innovations in AI/ML technology that capitalize on the capabilities of the Lattice Nexus™ FPGA platform. The updated stack also features reference designs that use these enhancements to boost application performance while keeping power consumption low, including a new object detection application running on the Lattice CrossLink™-NX FPGA, Lattice's flagship device for vision processing.

'By taking advantage of the hardware programmability of FPGAs and tracking the latest innovations in AI and ML technology, we've extended the performance capabilities of our sensAI solutions stack to new levels,' said Hussein Osman, Market Segment Manager, Lattice Semiconductor. 'With these enhancements, Lattice can deliver a smart vision solution capable of analyzing incoming video data streams at up to 60 frames-per-second while consuming only a few milliwatts of power, enabling more accurate smart vision performance in industrial automation, smart home, and security and surveillance applications.'

The latest enhancements to the Lattice sensAI solution stack (v3.1) include:

  • Optimized CNN engine IP - optimizations to the way DSPs are used in the IP block and other architectural features of CrossLink-NX FPGAs deliver heightened CNN performance to the sensAI stack. For example, when running the stack on a CrossLink-NX FPGA, the Mobilenet CNN model (version 1) can process video data at 60 frames-per-second at a resolution of 224x224, a 6x increase in performance from the prior release. Lattice offers an object detection reference design that can enable similar performance in applications like automated defect detection on an industrial assembly line or presence detection in security cameras.
  • Updated CNN compiler - the software compiler used in the sensAI stack is specifically optimized for DSPs implemented on a Lattice FPGA fabric to reduce operations-per-cycle by 50 percent. Additional NN model compression innovations include removal of duplicate weights to reduce memory usage while preserving accuracy.
  • More development board options - a new sensAI development board featuring the CrossLink-NX 40K FPGA, an image sensor, microphones, and expansion connectors for interfacing with additional sensors. This board supports the reference designs referred to above and is intended to speed time-to-market for AI/ML applications.
  • New end-to-end reference designs and hardware - a low power gesture detection reference design to accelerate customer implementation of contactless human/machine interface (HMI) systems that are gaining popularity in the post-COVID-19 marketplace. The application uses an ultra-low-power Lattice iCE40™ UltraPlus FPGA so developers can implement it in a small form factor using minimal power. The reference design could be a compelling option for developers looking to add HMI to an industrial robot or a battery-powered smart toy. (Source:Lattice website)

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2021 07:13:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 96 877 M 3 462 M 3 462 M
Net income 2019 368 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net Debt 2019 3 374 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
Yield 2019 5,24%
Capitalization 5 253 M 188 M 188 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,09x
EV / Sales 2019 0,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yu Yi Tseng Chairman & President
Hsien Yung Chien CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Fei Hung Lin Vice Chairman
Le Chun Wang Director
Yang Min Chen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.64%188
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED18.30%562 194
NVIDIA CORPORATION-0.23%318 401
INTEL CORPORATION15.58%235 963
BROADCOM INC.4.89%181 333
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED3.12%177 669
