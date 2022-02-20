EDOM Technology : New Littelfuse Xtreme Varistors Increase Surge Protection While Reducing Component Footprint

Provides exceptional protection for electronics used in appliances, building automation, outdoor lighting, and smart meter applications.
Littelfuse, Inc.
(NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control, and sensing, today announced the Xtreme Varistor series
. Constructed with a proprietary powder formulation developed by Littelfuse, these new, smaller varistors achieve robust surge performance that helps prevent damage, fire hazards, and catastrophic failure even under extreme circumstances. View the video
.
The Xtreme Varistors are specifically designed for use in the following markets and applications:
-
Home and building automation
-
Large and small appliances
-
Outdoor LED lighting
-
Smoke detectors and fire alarms
-
Smart meters
-
GFCI, AFCI, and USB outlets
"The Xtreme Varistors provide numerous design advantages over several technologies currently on the market," said Johnny Chang, Global Product Manager, EBU Passive Product Management, at Littelfuse. "The combination of their small footprint, wide operating voltage range, and high surge current rating, will result in more robust protection for your latest product designs."
The Xtreme Varistor series offer these key benefits:
-
Small disc sizes (from 5mm to 20mm) reduce the component footprint and the printed circuit board space required for circuit protection.
-
Suitable for products with high operating temperature ranges up to 125°C.
-
High surge energy and current absorption withstanding capability extend product reliability and lifespan.
-
Meets the UL-94 Flammability Rating V-0, ensuring burning stops within 10 seconds.
Disclaimer
Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 16:20:00 UTC.