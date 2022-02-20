EDOM Technology : New Littelfuse Xtreme Varistors Increase Surge Protection While Reducing Component Footprint

Provides exceptional protection for electronics used in appliances, building automation, outdoor lighting, and smart meter applications.

(NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control, and sensing, today announced the Xtreme Varistor series . Constructed with a proprietary powder formulation developed by Littelfuse, these new, smaller varistors achieve robust surge performance that helps prevent damage, fire hazards, and catastrophic failure even under extreme circumstances. View the video

The Xtreme Varistors are specifically designed for use in the following markets and applications:

Home and building automation

Large and small appliances

Outdoor LED lighting

Smoke detectors and fire alarms

Smart meters

GFCI, AFCI, and USB outlets

"The Xtreme Varistors provide numerous design advantages over several technologies currently on the market," said Johnny Chang, Global Product Manager, EBU Passive Product Management, at Littelfuse. "The combination of their small footprint, wide operating voltage range, and high surge current rating, will result in more robust protection for your latest product designs."

The Xtreme Varistor series offer these key benefits: