  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. EDOM Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3048   TW0003048005

EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3048)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

EDOM Technology : New Littelfuse Xtreme Varistors Increase Surge Protection While Reducing Component Footprint

02/20/2022 | 11:21am EST
Provides exceptional protection for electronics used in appliances, building automation, outdoor lighting, and smart meter applications.


Littelfuse, Inc.
(NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control, and sensing, today announced the Xtreme Varistor series. Constructed with a proprietary powder formulation developed by Littelfuse, these new, smaller varistors achieve robust surge performance that helps prevent damage, fire hazards, and catastrophic failure even under extreme circumstances. View the video.

The Xtreme Varistors are specifically designed for use in the following markets and applications:

  • Home and building automation
  • Large and small appliances
  • Outdoor LED lighting
  • Smoke detectors and fire alarms
  • Smart meters
  • GFCI, AFCI, and USB outlets
"The Xtreme Varistors provide numerous design advantages over several technologies currently on the market," said Johnny Chang, Global Product Manager, EBU Passive Product Management, at Littelfuse. "The combination of their small footprint, wide operating voltage range, and high surge current rating, will result in more robust protection for your latest product designs."

The Xtreme Varistor series offer these key benefits:

  • Small disc sizes (from 5mm to 20mm) reduce the component footprint and the printed circuit board space required for circuit protection.
  • Suitable for products with high operating temperature ranges up to 125°C.
  • High surge energy and current absorption withstanding capability extend product reliability and lifespan.
  • Meets the UL-94 Flammability Rating V-0, ensuring burning stops within 10 seconds.

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 16:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 109 B 3 893 M 3 893 M
Net income 2020 697 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
Net Debt 2020 3 761 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,56x
Yield 2020 8,10%
Capitalization 8 655 M 310 M 310 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,08x
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 730
Free-Float 68,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yu Yi Tseng Chairman & President
Hsien Yung Chien CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Shih Liang Liu Independent Director
Yuan Ming Fan Independent Director
Duen-Chian Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.8.44%310
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED3.58%592 477
NVIDIA CORPORATION-19.62%591 050
BROADCOM INC.-12.84%237 571
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED-8.33%188 930
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-20.90%185 243