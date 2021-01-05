EDOM Technology : STMicroelectronics Partners with Schneider Electric on Carbon Neutrality and Co-Development of Energy-Efficient Solutions

Log in
STMicroelectronics Partners with Schneider Electric on Carbon Neutrality and Co-Development of Energy-Efficient Solutions

01/05/2021 | 03:36am EST
STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has selected Schneider Electric as a strategic partner to support its goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2027. Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, will support ST in this next stage of its ongoing efforts to reduce its global environmental footprint.

The companies will collaborate on the overall reduction of energy consumption on ST's manufacturing and design sites, the renewable energy sourcing strategy across all of ST's locations, and the identification and implementation of credible and relevant carbon avoidance and sequestration programs.

The partnership builds on a longstanding relationship between the two companies. Today, ST supplies a variety of energy-efficient components to Schneider Electric for use in its variable speed drives, power monitoring systems, building management systems, and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems.

Under the new agreement, ST and Schneider Electric will increase their cooperation to develop additional joint products, technologies, and solutions focused on energy efficiency improvement, supporting digital transformation in buildings, datacenters, industrial applications, and infrastructure. The partners will specifically look at the possibilities enabled by wide-bandgap semiconductors (SiC and GaN), AI-enabled sensors, and connectivity.

'ST is stepping up its ambition and plans for the sustainability of its operations to become carbon neutral by 2027. To do so, we have built a comprehensive program that covers extensive actions in our fabs - key assets that will strengthen our design sites, our global energy procurement of 100% renewable energy, and our overall footprint throughout our operations globally,' said Jean-Marc Chery, STMicroelectronics' President & CEO. 'These are very ambitious targets for a global company such as ST. To reach them we will collaborate with one of the leaders in this field, Schneider Electric. Schneider's support will be instrumental in reaching our own sustainability targets and in the joint development of technology, products, and solutions that can benefit the industries we work with and, ultimately, society as a whole.'

'Schneider Electric is supporting the transition to an all-digital, all-electric world that will meet the challenges of the climate crisis without leaving anyone behind. But we're not doing it alone; our ecosystem-including our customers and our suppliers-plays a crucial role in this transition,' said Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman & CEO of Schneider Electric. 'Both a customer and a supplier, STMicroelectronics is one of our key partners in this endeavor. By using ST solutions in our products, we can accelerate our performance and efficiency. In turn, by working with ST to set and achieve its carbon reduction targets, we create a virtuous cycle that contributes to the fight against climate change while reaching our respective sustainability goals.' (Source: STMicroelectronics website)

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 08:35:01 UTC

