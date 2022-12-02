EDOM Technology : Synaptics Launches KatanaConnect™, Industry's First Miniature Wireless AI Vision and Audio Module for Rapid Implementation of Battery-Powered IoT Devices

System on module (SoM) developed with Ampak combines the Katana™ low-power Edge AI SoC with Wi-Fi / Bluetooth wireless connectivity in an ultra-small-form-factor package



SynapticsIncorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) announced today at Electronica 2022 the availability of KatanaConnectTM, the industry's first ultra-miniature SoM to deliver low-power, AI-enabled computer vision and audio sensing capability with integrated Wi-Fi / Bluetooth connectivity. The SoM, developed with leading module vendor Ampak, is a ready-to-use solution that enables rapid implementation of AI sensing features for connected IoT devices targeting a range of applications, including home automation, security, ambient assisted living, industrial safety and monitoring, and many others.

"KatanaConnect enables the fastest, most future-proof path to feature-rich, connected AI vision and audio sensing systems in compact form factors," said Ananda Roy, Senior Product Manager, Low-Power Edge AI, at Synaptics. "All that's required for OEMs to quickly develop differentiated products is to add a low-power image sensor, a microphone, and custom AI model/algorithm software for the target application.

The module combines Synaptics' Katana low-power Edge AI SoC with the company's proven SYN430132 1x1 Wi-Fi 802.11n / Bluetooth combo in an area measuring 33 x 32 mm. The SYN43012 is a highly integrated 1x1 IEEE 802.11n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2 combo IC that delivers robust connectivity and reduces system cost and space with built-in power amplifiers (PAs) and low-noise amplifiers (LNAs).

KatanaConnect is backed by a flexible EVK for rapid system-level evaluation and experimentation prior to final design. Algorithm customization can be achieved through the community of Katana AI software partners to develop machine-learning (ML) models. The SoM can also serve as a platform for the development of innovative sensing methods-such as wireless sensing-that complement and enhance Katana's vision and audio Edge AI features.

"The integration of Katana and connectivity on a single module provides a path for our customers to easily incorporate low-power AI into their products," said Vincent Fan, Vice President of R&D at Ampak, a leading maker of connectivity modules with millions of units shipped for a wide range of smart home and IoT solutions. "In adopting the new Katana low-power AI solution from Synaptics, we are continuing a long and successful relationship between the two companies. We consider Synaptics one of our most trusted silicon partners."

