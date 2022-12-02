Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. EDOM Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3048   TW0003048005

EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3048)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
28.05 TWD   +0.54%
02:14aEdom Technology : Synaptics Launches KatanaConnect™, Industry's First Miniature Wireless AI Vision and Audio Module for Rapid Implementation of Battery-Powered IoT Devices
PU
11/08EDOM Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/08Edom Technology : Announces Revenue for October 2022
PU
EDOM Technology : Synaptics Launches KatanaConnect™, Industry's First Miniature Wireless AI Vision and Audio Module for Rapid Implementation of Battery-Powered IoT Devices

12/02/2022 | 02:14am EST
System on module (SoM) developed with Ampak combines the Katana™ low-power Edge AI SoC with Wi-Fi / Bluetooth wireless connectivity in an ultra-small-form-factor package


Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) announced today at Electronica 2022 the availability of KatanaConnectTM, the industry's first ultra-miniature SoM to deliver low-power, AI-enabled computer vision and audio sensing capability with integrated Wi-Fi / Bluetooth connectivity. The SoM, developed with leading module vendor Ampak, is a ready-to-use solution that enables rapid implementation of AI sensing features for connected IoT devices targeting a range of applications, including home automation, security, ambient assisted living, industrial safety and monitoring, and many others.

"KatanaConnect enables the fastest, most future-proof path to feature-rich, connected AI vision and audio sensing systems in compact form factors," said Ananda Roy, Senior Product Manager, Low-Power Edge AI, at Synaptics. "All that's required for OEMs to quickly develop differentiated products is to add a low-power image sensor, a microphone, and custom AI model/algorithm software for the target application.

The module combines Synaptics' Katana low-power Edge AI SoC with the company's proven SYN430132 1x1 Wi-Fi 802.11n / Bluetooth combo in an area measuring 33 x 32 mm. The SYN43012 is a highly integrated 1x1 IEEE 802.11n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2 combo IC that delivers robust connectivity and reduces system cost and space with built-in power amplifiers (PAs) and low-noise amplifiers (LNAs).

KatanaConnect is backed by a flexible EVK for rapid system-level evaluation and experimentation prior to final design. Algorithm customization can be achieved through the community of Katana AI software partners to develop machine-learning (ML) models. The SoM can also serve as a platform for the development of innovative sensing methods-such as wireless sensing-that complement and enhance Katana's vision and audio Edge AI features.

"The integration of Katana and connectivity on a single module provides a path for our customers to easily incorporate low-power AI into their products," said Vincent Fan, Vice President of R&D at Ampak, a leading maker of connectivity modules with millions of units shipped for a wide range of smart home and IoT solutions. "In adopting the new Katana low-power AI solution from Synaptics, we are continuing a long and successful relationship between the two companies. We consider Synaptics one of our most trusted silicon partners."

Source: Synaptics Website

Attachments

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 07:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 108 B 3 502 M 3 502 M
Net income 2021 1 133 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
Net Debt 2021 6 054 M 196 M 196 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,12x
Yield 2021 10,4%
Capitalization 7 569 M 245 M 245 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 880
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
EDOM Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yu Yi Tseng Chairman & President
Hsien Yung Chien CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Yuan Ming Fan Independent Director
Duen-Chian Cheng Independent Director
Hsi-Liang Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-13.96%245
NVIDIA CORPORATION-41.74%416 475
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-20.33%411 087
BROADCOM INC.-17.23%223 171
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-5.82%163 780
QUALCOMM, INC.-30.83%141 795