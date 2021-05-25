Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. EDOM Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3048   TW0003048005

EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3048)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EDOM Technology : Credo Announces 3.2Tbps XSR-Enabled High-Speed Connectivity Chiplet with 112Gbps Lane Rates

05/25/2021 | 10:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Advanced Low Power Mixed-Signal DSP Technology Enables 32x112G Full Duplex Chiplet for High Performance, Low Power MCM ASIC Solutions for Advanced Switching, Compute, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and next generation Co-Packaged Optics solutions (CPO)

Credo, a global innovation leader in advanced connectivity solutions delivering high performance, low power connectivity solutions for 100G, 400G, and 800G port-enabled networks, today announced the production availability of Nutcracker, the industry's first low-power 3.2Tbps retimer XSR-enabled high-speed connectivity chiplet with 112Gbps lane rates. The new device is optimized for low power and system reach performance in next-generation multi-chip-modules (MCM) ASICs for advanced switching, compute, artificial intelligence, machine learning and CPO applications.

Nutcracker has 32 low-power lanes of 112G XSR SerDes on the host side, which communicate with the in-module system-on-chip (SOC) core ASIC. The chiplet has 32 lanes of low-power 112G MR+ reach-optimized DSP to provide the off-module interface on the line side.

Credo's unique DSP technology allowed the development of the low-power 32x112Gbps XSR to 32x112Gbps MR+ retimer die in TSMC's 12nm process. In contrast, alternative solutions will require the usage of more costly 7nm or 5nm nodes.

Credo optimized the architecture to enable SOC ASIC providers to maximize their core processing functionality through the area- and power-efficient XSR interfaces. Nutcracker delivers a robust, off-package interface for the MCMs, which allows for easy integration in various system-level configurations.
Integrating chiplets into MCM designs accelerates ASIC innovation required to meet the increasing performance demands of switching, storage, service providers, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning devices.

'We developed and commercialized Nutcracker in a strategic collaboration with a large, Fortune 200 customer,' said Jeff Twombly, Vice President of Business Development at Credo. 'Nutcracker is now the leading solution for next-generation ASIC deployments requiring heterogeneous MCM approaches to achieve the performance scale demanded across all technology industries, including emerging co-packaged optics in the data center,' Twombly continued.

'Credo's Nutcracker XSR chiplet is an important building block to next-generation ASIC designs. As the data center market moves toward higher speed 400G, 800G and beyond ASICs, the market will transition away from monolithic ASICs to MCM solutions,' said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. 'As the market moves towards 25.6Tbps and 51.2Tbps, we expect many ASICs to make the transition towards multi-chip-modules,' Weckel concluded.

Nutcracker will be demonstrated at the 2021 TSMC Online Innovation Zone. Videos of the demonstration will be on Credo's website following the event. The Nutcracker device is in production.

For more information about Nutcracker and other industry-leading Credo connectivity solutions, visit https://www.credosemi.com/serdes-ip-and-chiplets.

About Credo
Credo is a leading provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing markets. Credo's solutions deliver the bandwidth, scalability, and end-to-end signal integrity for next-generation platforms requiring 25G, 50G, and 100G signal lane-rate connectivity for 100G, 200G, 400G, and 800G port enabled networks.

For more information, please visit https://www.credosemi.com. Follow Credo on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 02:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
05/25EDOM TECHNOLOGY  : Power Integrations Introduces InnoSwitch4-CZ Flyback Switcher..
PU
05/25EDOM TECHNOLOGY  : Credo Announces 3.2Tbps XSR-Enabled High-Speed Connectivity C..
PU
05/19EDOM TECHNOLOGY  : Silicon Labs Expands Isolated Gate Driver Product Family with..
PU
05/13EDOM TECHNOLOGY  : New Matter Solution from Silicon Labs Unifies the IoT Connect..
PU
05/11EDOM TECHNOLOGY  : Thales IoT SAFE to Secure Cloud Connectivity for New Internet..
PU
05/10EDOM TECHNOLOGY  : Announces Revenue for April 2021
PU
05/04EDOM TECHNOLOGY  : Rohde & Schwarz validates first 5G RRM FR2 conformance tests ..
PU
05/04EDOM TECHNOLOGY  : Superior Sensor Technology's New HS Series Enables Rapid Deve..
PU
05/04NEW WHITE CHIP LEDS : High Luminous Intensity (2.0cd) in a Class-Leading Small 1..
PU
05/04EDOM TECHNOLOGY  : MLX81117 Multichannel RGB-LED Driver for MeLiBu™ Lighti..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 109 B 3 902 M 3 902 M
Net income 2020 697 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
Net Debt 2020 3 761 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,56x
Yield 2020 8,10%
Capitalization 7 656 M 274 M 275 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,08x
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
EDOM Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yu Yi Tseng Chairman & President
Hsien Yung Chien CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Shih Liang Liu Independent Director
Yuan Ming Fan Independent Director
Duen-Chian Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.46.70%271
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.00%527 240
NVIDIA CORPORATION19.86%388 666
INTEL CORPORATION14.33%230 004
BROADCOM INC.4.87%187 488
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.96%174 260