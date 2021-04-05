EDOM Technology : GCF validates IMS test cases from Rohde & Schwarz for 5G NR protocol conformance

In cooperation with MediaTek, Rohde & Schwarz has submitted test cases for 5G NR protocol conformance test to the Global Certification Forum (GCF). The test cases have been validated successfully, adding on to the company's legacy in IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) protocol conformance testing.

The Global Certification Forum has validated successfully IMS conformance test cases for 5G NR submitted by Rohde & Schwarz, using a 5G device under test from mobile platform provider MediaTek (MTK). Consequently, the test cases can now be used for certification testing according to the GCF. This achievement comes only a few weeks after the validation of the IMS test cases by the PTCRB.

To make sure cellular devices work in different mobile networks properly, they need to be certified by test labs which are accredited by either GCF or PTCRB. This step is mandatory, before mobile devices are accepted by network operators. Part of this certification are tests for IP Multimedia Subsystem.

Rohde & Schwarz has maintained a leading position in LTE conformance and operator acceptance testing, as well as in 5G IMS testing for operators. The Rohde & Schwarz solution for conformance testing is based on the trusted R&S CMW500 protocol conformance tester. In connection with the R&S CMX500 radio communication tester, all test systems can be upgraded for 5G NR. Software option R&S CMX-KC621X adds the validated 5G IMS test cases on the R&S CMX500.