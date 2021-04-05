Log in
EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3048)
EDOM Technology : GCF validates IMS test cases from Rohde & Schwarz for 5G NR protocol conformance

04/05/2021 | 11:18pm EDT
In cooperation with MediaTek, Rohde & Schwarz has submitted test cases for 5G NR protocol conformance test to the Global Certification Forum (GCF). The test cases have been validated successfully, adding on to the company's legacy in IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) protocol conformance testing.


The Global Certification Forum has validated successfully IMS conformance test cases for 5G NR submitted by Rohde & Schwarz, using a 5G device under test from mobile platform provider MediaTek (MTK). Consequently, the test cases can now be used for certification testing according to the GCF. This achievement comes only a few weeks after the validation of the IMS test cases by the PTCRB.

To make sure cellular devices work in different mobile networks properly, they need to be certified by test labs which are accredited by either GCF or PTCRB. This step is mandatory, before mobile devices are accepted by network operators. Part of this certification are tests for IP Multimedia Subsystem.

Rohde & Schwarz has maintained a leading position in LTE conformance and operator acceptance testing, as well as in 5G IMS testing for operators. The Rohde & Schwarz solution for conformance testing is based on the trusted R&S CMW500 protocol conformance tester. In connection with the R&S CMX500 radio communication tester, all test systems can be upgraded for 5G NR. Software option R&S CMX-KC621X adds the validated 5G IMS test cases on the R&S CMX500.

For more information on the Rohde & Schwarz range of wireless testing solutions, visit:http://rohde-schwarz.com/wireless (Source: Rohde & Schwarz website)

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 03:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 109 B 3 812 M 3 812 M
Net income 2020 697 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
Net Debt 2020 3 761 M 132 M 132 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,56x
Yield 2020 8,10%
Capitalization 7 456 M 262 M 262 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,08x
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
EDOM Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yu Yi Tseng Chairman & President
Hsien Yung Chien CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Shih Liang Liu Independent Director
Yuan Ming Fan Independent Director
Duen-Chian Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.42.86%261
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.58%546 438
NVIDIA CORPORATION7.14%342 531
INTEL CORPORATION33.56%262 870
BROADCOM INC.11.56%194 331
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS19.98%177 273
