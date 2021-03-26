Log in
EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3048)
  Report
News 


EDOM Technology : Lattice Sentry Solutions Stack and SupplyGuard Service Win Gold at 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards

03/26/2021 | 05:59am EDT
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the Lattice Sentry™ solutions stack and the Lattice SupplyGuard™ supply chain security service won the 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® 'New Product-Service of the Year' Gold Award in the Security Hybrid category. Presented by The Globee® Awards, these annual awards recognize cyber security and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services.

'Our Sentry solutions stack and SupplyGuard security service were developed to make it easy for developers to add strong firmware security and cyber resiliency to their systems so they can detect, protect, and recover from unauthorized attempts to access firmware throughout the system's lifecycle,' said Eric Sivertson, Vice President of Security Business, Lattice Semiconductor. 'We thank The Globee Awards for acknowledging the compelling ease-of-use and fast time-to-market benefits our services provide to customers looking to better secure systems used in the communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and smart consumer markets.'

Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, The Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. More than 45 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process for the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards.

For more information about the Lattice Sentry solutions stack for secure system control, please visit: http://www.latticesemi.com/LatticeSentry.

For more information about the Lattice SupplyGuard supply chain security service, please visit: http://www.latticesemi.com/LatticeSupplyGuard. (Source: Lattice website)

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 09:58:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 109 B 3 795 M 3 795 M
Net income 2020 697 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
Net Debt 2020 3 761 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,56x
Yield 2020 8,10%
Capitalization 7 367 M 257 M 258 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,08x
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
EDOM Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yu Yi Tseng Chairman & President
Hsien Yung Chien CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Shih Liang Liu Independent Director
Yuan Ming Fan Independent Director
Duen-Chian Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.41.15%268
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED8.49%560 592
NVIDIA CORPORATION-3.98%327 143
INTEL CORPORATION24.53%259 179
BROADCOM INC.5.45%192 216
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS9.00%161 443
