EDOM Technology : Lattice Sentry Solutions Stack and SupplyGuard Service Win Gold at 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the Lattice Sentry™ solutions stack and the Lattice SupplyGuard™ supply chain security service won the 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® 'New Product-Service of the Year' Gold Award in the Security Hybrid category. Presented by The Globee® Awards, these annual awards recognize cyber security and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services.

'Our Sentry solutions stack and SupplyGuard security service were developed to make it easy for developers to add strong firmware security and cyber resiliency to their systems so they can detect, protect, and recover from unauthorized attempts to access firmware throughout the system's lifecycle,' said Eric Sivertson, Vice President of Security Business, Lattice Semiconductor. 'We thank The Globee Awards for acknowledging the compelling ease-of-use and fast time-to-market benefits our services provide to customers looking to better secure systems used in the communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and smart consumer markets.'

Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, The Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. More than 45 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process for the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards.

For more information about the Lattice Sentry solutions stack for secure system control, please visit: http://www.latticesemi.com/LatticeSentry.

For more information about the Lattice SupplyGuard supply chain security service, please visit: http://www.latticesemi.com/LatticeSupplyGuard. (Source: Lattice website)

