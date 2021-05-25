Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. EDOM Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3048   TW0003048005

EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3048)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EDOM Technology : Power Integrations Introduces InnoSwitch4-CZ Flyback Switcher ICs for a New Class of Mobile Charging Devices

05/25/2021 | 11:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Anker selects zero voltage switching InnoSwitch4-CZ ICs with PowiGaN technology for new ultra-compact 30, 45 & 65 W USB-C Nano II charger series

Power Integrations
(Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced the InnoSwitch™4-CZ family of high frequency, zero voltage switching (ZVS) flyback switcher ICs. InnoSwitch4-CZ devices incorporate a robust 750 V primary switch using Power Integrations' PowiGaN™ technology and a novel high frequency active clamp flyback controller to facilitate a new class of ultra-compact chargers suitable for phones, tablets, and laptops. The first consumer devices based on InnoSwitch4-CZ devices were introduced earlier today by Anker, the global charging experts for mobile devices, through a YouTube Live event which can be accessed here.

Balu Balakrishnan, CEO of Power Integrations said: 'The introduction of the InnoSwitch4-CZ family of ICs marks a significant milestone for GaN technology. PowiGaN switches, in conjunction with our active clamp solution - ClampZero™, enable a highly efficient design and an extremely compact form-factor. We're pleased to have worked closely with the Anker team to bring this new class of mobile charger to market.'

Steven Yang, CEO at Anker added: 'We are excited to work with Power Integrations as their exclusive launch partners for their InnoSwitch4 chipsets. The InnoSwitch4-CZ was a natural choice for Anker's new Nano II series of USB-C chargers. Its outstanding levels of integration and efficiency are key to the Nano II series' extremely compact design.'

Note to editors: View a short video on the InnoSwitch4-CZ here.

The InnoSwitch4-CZ family incorporates 750 V switch, primary and secondary controllers, ClampZero interface, synchronous rectification, and safety-rated feedback in a single, compact InSOP-24D package. A steady state switching frequency of up to 140 kHz minimizes transformer size, further increasing power density. In contrast with older active clamp flyback approaches, the InnoSwitch4-CZ and ClampZero combination provides up to 95% efficiency and maintains very high efficiency across variations in line voltage, system load and output voltage. This is achieved with variable frequency asymmetrical control of the active clamp with intelligent zero-voltage switching, enabling both discontinuous and continuous conduction modes of operation, greatly enhancing design flexibility and maximizing efficiency across the entire operating envelope. The new flyback switcher ICs enable exceptional CV/CC accuracy, independent of external components, and consume less than 30 mW no-load including line-sensing safety and protection features.

Targeting high efficiency compact USB PD adapters, high-density flyback designs up to 110 W and high-efficiency CV/CC power supplies, InnoSwitch4-CZ ICs provide variable output voltage and constant current profiles. Devices are fully protected featuring auto-restart or latching fault response for output over-voltage and under-voltage protection, multiple output under-voltage fault thresholds and latching or hysteretic primary over-temperature protection.

Availability & Resources
A technical overview video of the InnoSwitch4-CZ and ClampZero devices is available here. The new InnoSwitch4-CZ ICs are priced at $3.85 per unit in 10,000-unit quantities. For further inquiries contact a Power Integrations sales representative.

About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company's products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information, please visit www.power.com.
Power Integrations, InnoSwitch, PowiGaN, ClampZero, and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

Media Contact
Diane Vanasse
Power Integrations
(408) 242-0027
diane.vanasse@power.com

Press Agency Contact
Nick Foot
BWW Communications
+44-1491-636 393
nick.foot@bwwcomms.com

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 03:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
05/25EDOM TECHNOLOGY  : Power Integrations Introduces InnoSwitch4-CZ Flyback Switcher..
PU
05/25EDOM TECHNOLOGY  : Credo Announces 3.2Tbps XSR-Enabled High-Speed Connectivity C..
PU
05/19EDOM TECHNOLOGY  : Silicon Labs Expands Isolated Gate Driver Product Family with..
PU
05/13EDOM TECHNOLOGY  : New Matter Solution from Silicon Labs Unifies the IoT Connect..
PU
05/11EDOM TECHNOLOGY  : Thales IoT SAFE to Secure Cloud Connectivity for New Internet..
PU
05/10EDOM TECHNOLOGY  : Announces Revenue for April 2021
PU
05/04EDOM TECHNOLOGY  : Rohde & Schwarz validates first 5G RRM FR2 conformance tests ..
PU
05/04EDOM TECHNOLOGY  : Superior Sensor Technology's New HS Series Enables Rapid Deve..
PU
05/04NEW WHITE CHIP LEDS : High Luminous Intensity (2.0cd) in a Class-Leading Small 1..
PU
05/04EDOM TECHNOLOGY  : MLX81117 Multichannel RGB-LED Driver for MeLiBu™ Lighti..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 109 B 3 902 M 3 902 M
Net income 2020 697 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
Net Debt 2020 3 761 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,56x
Yield 2020 8,10%
Capitalization 7 656 M 274 M 275 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,08x
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
EDOM Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yu Yi Tseng Chairman & President
Hsien Yung Chien CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Shih Liang Liu Independent Director
Yuan Ming Fan Independent Director
Duen-Chian Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.46.70%271
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.00%527 240
NVIDIA CORPORATION19.86%388 666
INTEL CORPORATION14.33%230 004
BROADCOM INC.4.87%187 488
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.96%174 260