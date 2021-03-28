Log in
EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3048)
EDOM Technology : UnitedSiC launches new FET-Jet Calculator™

03/28/2021 | 12:30pm EDT
UnitedSiC, a leading manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, has launched the FET-Jet Calculator, a simple, registration-free online tool that facilitates selection and performance comparison in different power applications and topologies. This new tool allows engineers to make design decisions quickly and with confidence.

In order to identify the optimal UnitedSiC device for their power design, users select their application function and topology, enter their design parameter details, and the tool automatically calculates switch current, efficiency, and losses, categorized by conduction, turn-on, and turn-off contributions. Operating temperature and heatsink rating are included as inputs, to show expected operating junction temperatures.

Users can explore the effect of changing conduction modes in the various topologies by varying storage inductor and switching frequency values. Additionally, single or paralleled devices can be selected to show relative overall performance of devices with various current ratings.

The tool warns if a selection is not appropriate, such as when voltage rating is insufficient for the conditions and topology chosen, helping the user to rapidly arrive at a viable solution.

All UnitedSiC FETs and Schottky diodes can be selected from sortable tables, which include devices in TO-220, TO-247, TO-247/4L, DFN8x8 packages and the recently launched Gen 4 750V devices.

Anup Bhalla, VP Engineering at UnitedSiC, comments: 'Selecting the right device in the right power topology shouldn't be a barrier to power designers considering the switch to SiC. This is why we built the FET-Jet Calculator. For engineers working with SiC for the first time, or those looking for the best SiC device to fit evolving designs, the calculator is a quick and easy way to evaluate UnitedSiC FETs in a variety of power topologies - speeding up R&D by avoiding any wasted time creating advanced simulations for inappropriate devices. Just a few clicks put you on the right heading to arrive at an optimum design'.

The UnitedSiC FET-Jet Calculator™ is free to use, with no registration required and can be found at: https://info.unitedsic.com/fet-jet (Source: UnitedSiC website)

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2021 16:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 109 B 3 794 M 3 794 M
Net income 2020 697 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
Net Debt 2020 3 761 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,56x
Yield 2020 8,10%
Capitalization 7 323 M 256 M 256 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,08x
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yu Yi Tseng Chairman & President
Hsien Yung Chien CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Shih Liang Liu Independent Director
Yuan Ming Fan Independent Director
Duen-Chian Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDOM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.40.30%268
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.32%560 592
NVIDIA CORPORATION-1.65%327 143
INTEL CORPORATION24.49%259 179
BROADCOM INC.10.09%192 216
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.75%161 443
