EDP Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture, sale, and development of diamond single crystals. The main product is the original seed crystal for growing artificial gemstones. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture of plate-shaped single crystal diamonds. The Company is engaged in the development and provision of products for fields including substrates for various devices using diamond as semiconductor materials, materials for cooling high heat generation devices (heat sink), precision cutting tools that require precision down to the atomic level, and others.

Sector Semiconductors