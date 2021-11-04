EDP 3Q Profit, Revenue Rose

By Giulia Petroni

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA said Thursday that profit and revenue rose in the third quarter of the year.

The Portuguese energy company said quarterly net profit came in at 167 million euros ($193.5 million), compared with EUR108 million a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were EUR815 million from EUR754 million.

Revenue from energy sales and services increased 36% to EUR3.92 billion in the quarter.

