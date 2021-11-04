Log in
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Lisbonne - 11/04 12:35:19 pm
4.833 EUR   -0.66%
02:27pPortugal EDP's 9-month profit boosted by Viesgo acquisition, Brazil
RE
02:19pEDP 3Q Profit, Revenue Rose
DJ
02:06pEDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, SA INFORMA : Resultados 9M21 (versão em ENG)
PU
EDP 3Q Profit, Revenue Rose

11/04/2021 | 02:19pm EDT
By Giulia Petroni

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA said Thursday that profit and revenue rose in the third quarter of the year.

The Portuguese energy company said quarterly net profit came in at 167 million euros ($193.5 million), compared with EUR108 million a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were EUR815 million from EUR754 million.

Revenue from energy sales and services increased 36% to EUR3.92 billion in the quarter.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-21 1419ET

Financials
Sales 2021 12 891 M 14 870 M 14 870 M
Net income 2021 837 M 965 M 965 M
Net Debt 2021 12 378 M 14 278 M 14 278 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 3,96%
Capitalization 19 201 M 22 238 M 22 148 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 12 124
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 4,87 €
Average target price 5,74 €
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Luís Filipe Marques Amado Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Maria Celeste Ferreira Lopes Cardona Member-Supervisory Board
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-5.64%22 238
NEXTERA ENERGY10.49%167 253
ENEL S.P.A.-12.32%85 400
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.99%78 888
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.33%72 524
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.73%66 230