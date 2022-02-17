Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Lisbonne - 02/17 11:36:07 am
4.187 EUR   +1.63%
12:31pEDP 4Q Net Profit Fell
DJ
12:18pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : ESG Report 2021
PU
12:11pPortugal EDP's 2021 profit falls 18% on one-off costs
RE
EDP 4Q Net Profit Fell

02/17/2022 | 12:31pm EST
By Kim Richters


EDP-Energias de Portugal SA said Thursday that fourth-quarter net profit declined despite rising revenue.

The Portuguese energy company said quarterly net profit was 146 million euros ($166.1 million) compared with EUR378 million a year earlier and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell to EUR1.22 billion from EUR1.33 billion.

Revenue from energy sales, services and other for the quarter rose to EUR4.98 billion from EUR3.39 billion.

The company said profit in 2021 was hit by non-recurring effects of EUR169 million and its performance was negatively affected by an increase in energy prices in the wholesale market as well as hydro resources below average in Iberia.

EDP proposed a 2021 dividend of EUR0.19 a share, which it said is in line with the payout a year earlier.


Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1231ET

Financials
Sales 2021 13 055 M 14 842 M 14 842 M
Net income 2021 829 M 942 M 942 M
Net Debt 2021 12 719 M 14 460 M 14 460 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 4,65%
Capitalization 16 260 M 18 486 M 18 486 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,22x
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 12 209
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 4,12 €
Average target price 5,68 €
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Head-Strategy & Corporate Development
Luís Filipe Marques Amado Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Maria Celeste Ferreira Lopes Cardona Member-Supervisory Board
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-14.74%18 486
NEXTERA ENERGY-19.42%147 612
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.14%76 523
ENEL S.P.A.-7.61%75 208
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.19%68 749
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.57%66 857