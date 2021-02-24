Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : 4Q Net Profit Rose

02/24/2021 | 12:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Pietro Lombardi

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA said Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net profit rose sharply despite a decline in revenue.

The Portuguese energy company said quarterly net profit was 378 million euros ($459.3 million) compared with EUR51 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell 13% to EUR3.39 billion.

The company said it would propose a dividend of EUR0.19 a share for 2020, in line with the previous year.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@wsj.com; @pietrolombard10

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-21 1207ET

All news about EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
12:07pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : 4Q Net Profit Rose
DJ
12:02pEDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Portugal's EDP recurring profit rose 6% in 2020 despite pan..
RE
10:24aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Lowe’s, Square, Softbank
02/19EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : creates units to exploit green hydrogen and energ..
PU
02/18EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : CPPIB notifies qualified shareholding in EDP of 2..
PU
02/18EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Foundation delivers first computers to Beja stude..
PU
02/18S&P Affirms Iberdrola, Enel and Four Other European Integrated Utilities
MT
02/16Spain's Iberdrola seeks EU funds for large-scale floating wind power farm
RE
02/15EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : and Burger King will produce solar energy in 300 ..
PU
02/12EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : reaches its 20th market with Renováveis entering ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 196 M 17 229 M 17 229 M
Net income 2020 779 M 946 M 946 M
Net Debt 2020 13 067 M 15 859 M 15 859 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
Yield 2020 4,05%
Capitalization 18 591 M 22 606 M 22 563 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,23x
EV / Sales 2021 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 11 760
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 5,72 €
Last Close Price 4,71 €
Spread / Highest target 68,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Luís Filipe Marques Amado Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Maria Celeste Ferreira Lopes Cardona Member-Supervisory Board
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-8.59%22 606
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.16%146 422
ENEL S.P.A.-4.22%98 582
IBERDROLA, S.A.-11.15%77 249
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.23%68 472
ORSTED A/S-20.50%68 335