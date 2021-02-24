EDP Energias de Portugal S A : 4Q Net Profit Rose

By Pietro Lombardi
EDP-Energias de Portugal SA said Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net profit rose sharply despite a decline in revenue.
The Portuguese energy company said quarterly net profit was 378 million euros ($459.3 million) compared with EUR51 million a year earlier.
Revenue fell 13% to EUR3.39 billion.
The company said it would propose a dividend of EUR0.19 a share for 2020, in line with the previous year.
Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@wsj.com; @pietrolombard10
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-24-21 1207ET