  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-12-02 am EST
4.586 EUR   -1.19%
02:34pEdp Energias De Portugal S A : Appointment of representative of member of the General and Supervisory Board
PU
02:24pEdp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Informs : Appointment of representative of member of the General and Supervisory Board
PU
11/23ENGIE and Google strike power purchase agreement for Scotland's Moray West offshore wind development project
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Appointment of representative of member of the General and Supervisory Board

12/02/2022 | 02:34pm EST
Appointment of representative of member of the General and Supervisory Board
Friday02, December 2022

Appointment of representative of member of the General and Supervisory Board

Lisbon, December 2nd, 2022: In accordance with paragraph a) of Article 3 of the CMVM Regulation 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. (EDP) hereby informs that China Three Gorges Brasil Energia, S.A. (formerly designated China Three Gorges Brasil Energia Ltda.) has appointed Mrs. Zhang Hui as its representative in the General and Supervisory Board of EDP to exercise the office on her own behalf.

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.

Attachments

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 19:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 050 M 18 946 M 18 946 M
Net income 2022 858 M 901 M 901 M
Net Debt 2022 14 918 M 15 659 M 15 659 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 4,12%
Capitalization 18 318 M 18 891 M 19 228 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 12 990
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 4,64 €
Average target price 5,80 €
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer
João Luís Ramalho de Carvalho Talone Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-3.95%18 394
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.14%168 313
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.38%76 952
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.37%73 570
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.85%69 687
ENEL S.P.A.-25.49%53 788