EDP Energias de Portugal S A : BlackRock informs on qualified shareholding in EDP

Lisbon, April 25th, 2022: Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code and of the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. (EDP) is providing the following information to the market:

On April 25th, 2022, BlackRock, Inc. notified EDP, in accordance with article 16 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that it had reduced its shareholding to 9.37% of EDP's share capital and of the respective voting rights. The 10% threshold was crossed by such company on April 22nd, 2022.

Information regarding the chain of controlled undertakings and voting rights is disclosed in the attachment.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.