EDP Energias de Portugal S A : BlackRock informs on qualified shareholding in EDP
04/25/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
Monday25, April 2022
Lisbon, April 25th, 2022:Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code and of the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. (EDP) is providing the following information to the market:
On April 25th, 2022, BlackRock, Inc. notified EDP, in accordance with article16 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that it had reduced its shareholding to 9.37% of EDP's share capital and of the respective voting rights. The 10% threshold was crossed by such company on April 22nd, 2022.
Information regarding the chain of controlled undertakings and voting rights is disclosed in the attachment.
