  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  04/25 11:38:07 am EDT
4.684 EUR   +1.50%
12:14pItaly's Enel in talks to sell Brazilian distributor Celg-D, sources say
RE
04/22EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INFORMS : EDP secures PPAs for a 425 MW solar portfolio in the US
PU
04/22EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : secures PPAs for a 425 MW solar portfolio in the US
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : BlackRock informs on qualified shareholding in EDP

04/25/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
BlackRock informs on qualified shareholding in EDP
Monday25, April 2022

BlackRock informs on qualified shareholding in EDP

Lisbon, April 25th, 2022:Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code and of the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. (EDP) is providing the following information to the market:

On April 25th, 2022, BlackRock, Inc. notified EDP, in accordance with article 16 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that it had reduced its shareholding to 9.37% of EDP's share capital and of the respective voting rights. The 10% threshold was crossed by such company on April 22nd, 2022.

Information regarding the chain of controlled undertakings and voting rights is disclosed in the attachment.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 17:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 579 M 15 716 M 15 716 M
Net income 2022 883 M 951 M 951 M
Net Debt 2022 13 842 M 14 921 M 14 921 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 4,17%
Capitalization 18 213 M 19 633 M 19 633 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 12 236
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 4,62 €
Average target price 5,54 €
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer
João Luís Ramalho de Carvalho Talone Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-4.49%19 633
NEXTERA ENERGY-20.79%145 275
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.94%87 984
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.69%80 709
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.24%71 471
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.8.06%68 818